Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 19

GOLF COURSES SET CLOSING DATES

Pebble Creek (Oct. 24), Tom O’Leary (Oct. 26) and Riverwood (Oct. 31) Golf Courses will be closing for the season.

Pebble Creek and Tom O’Leary season pass holders may finish their seasons at Riverwood. Tee times can be booked at at bisparks.org/tee-times/.

Fore Seasons Center offers an indoor driving range, including 10 bays equipped with Toptracer Range technology, with virtual courses and multiple game modes. Putting and Toptracer Range leagues begin in January.

For more information call 701-223-3600 or go to www.bisparks.org.

Bismarck State College sophomore Cade Steffan took third place in the Minnesota College Athletic Conference Clay Target Championships Tuesday in Alexandria, Minn.

STEFFAN TAKES THIRD AT SHOOT

Steffan hit 98 of 100 targets to lead all BSC shooters. Sophomore Will Gebhardt tied for 10th with a 95/100.

Freshman Kylie Paczkowski tied for fifth in varsity female with a 90/100. Freshman Bailey Upgren was second in novice female with a 63. As a team, BSC was third overall.

CORRECTION

After an audit by the Women's Pro Rodeo Association, it was determined that the wrong year-end breakaway champion was crowned Saturday in Minot.

Sawyer Gilbert was incorrectly announced as the champion, and with the audit, the official champion is now Samantha Fulton.

Gilbert was listed as the year-end breakaway champion in Monday's edition of the Tribube.