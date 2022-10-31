Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 1

MARAUDERS' SEASON ENDS AGAINST BSU

Bemidji State defeated the University of Mary 1-0 in quarterfinal action of the Northern Sun women's soccwer tournament on Monday.

The Beavers, seeded second in the NSIC, scored at the 60:08 mark on a goal by Halle Peterson. Megan Majewski got an assist.

The Marauders did not have a shot on goal. The Beavers (12-2-5) had six.

The Marauders ended the season with a record of 10-5-4. Monday’s game was the 11th time this season they scored one or no goals.

STREETER SINKS ACE

Eddie Streeter made a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Saturday.

Streeter aced the 190-yard 14th hole from the black tees, using a 6-iron. It was Streeter’s first hole-in-one.

Brandon Wilkens witnessed the ace.