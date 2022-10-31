 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 1

  • 0

MARAUDERS' SEASON ENDS AGAINST BSU

Bemidji State defeated the University of Mary 1-0 in quarterfinal action of the Northern Sun women's soccwer tournament on Monday.

The Beavers, seeded second in the NSIC, scored at the 60:08 mark on a goal by Halle Peterson. Megan Majewski got an assist.

The Marauders did not have a shot on goal. The Beavers (12-2-5) had six.

The Marauders ended the season with a record of 10-5-4. Monday’s game was the 11th time this season they scored one or no goals.

STREETER SINKS ACE

Eddie Streeter made a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Saturday.

Streeter aced the 190-yard 14th hole from the black tees, using a 6-iron. It was Streeter’s first hole-in-one.

People are also reading…

Brandon Wilkens witnessed the ace.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — The final steps on Rory McIlroy's long road back to No. 1 go down on the scorecard as bogeys, which made him laugh. All that mattered Sunday was winning the CJ Cup in South Carolina, and that about made him cry.

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News