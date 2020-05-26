Area Sports Briefs: May 27

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

AREA SPORTS

MATTHEWS FIRES ACE AT PRAIRIE WEST

Gary Matthews sank a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Tuesday.

Using a 9-iron, Matthews aced the 100-yard 12th hole.

Witnesses were Lindi Thom, Shane Johnson, and Austin Ketterling.

SAINT JOHN'S SIGNS BOBCATS' OLSEN

Jack Olsen will play college hockey at NCAA Division III Saint John’s University next season.

Olsen played the past two seasons for the Bismarck Bobcats. Last season the Lakeville, Minn., native appeared in 51 points. He had one goal and 11 assists.

WILD PROSPECT NAMED TOP AHL GOALIE

The Iowa Wild’s Kaapo Kahkonen has been recognized as the American Hockey League’s outstanding goaltender for the 2019-20 season, winning the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award.

The award is voted on by coaches, players and members of the media in each of the league’s 31 cities.