Area Sports Briefs: May 27

Area Sports Briefs: May 27

{{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS

MATTHEWS FIRES ACE AT PRAIRIE WEST

Gary Matthews sank a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Tuesday.

Using a 9-iron, Matthews aced the 100-yard 12th hole.

Witnesses were Lindi Thom, Shane Johnson, and Austin Ketterling.

SAINT JOHN'S SIGNS BOBCATS' OLSEN

Jack Olsen will play college hockey at NCAA Division III Saint John’s University next season.

Olsen played the past two seasons for the Bismarck Bobcats. Last season the Lakeville, Minn., native appeared in 51 points. He had one goal and 11 assists.

WILD PROSPECT NAMED TOP AHL GOALIE

The Iowa Wild’s Kaapo Kahkonen has been recognized as the American Hockey League’s outstanding goaltender for the 2019-20 season, winning the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award.

The award is voted on by coaches, players and members of the media in each of the league’s 31 cities.

Also named a 2019-20 First Team All-Star last week, Kahkonen helped Iowa to the best regular-season record in franchise history by going 25-6-3. His 25 victories and seven shutouts ranked first in the AHL, and his goals-against average (2.07) and save percentage (.927) were fourth.

A native of Helsinki, Finland, the 23-year-old also made his NHL debut during the season with the Wild and went 3-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. Kahkonen, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2014 by the Wild, is 42-20-11. He’s the first goalie since Martin Biron (1997-99) to lead the AHL in shutouts in consecutive seasons.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Professional golf is back. Here's what you should know about Sunday's skins game, Tiger Woods' return and new PGA Tour safety guidelines.
Golf

Professional golf is back. Here's what you should know about Sunday's skins game, Tiger Woods' return and new PGA Tour safety guidelines.

CHICAGO - Kevin Streelman has been doing the stay-at-home dad thing, such as comforting daughter Sophia as she watched little brother Rhett get a buzz cut. It will grow back, he promised. Also making a comeback: Streelman's vocation and passion - professional golf. The three-time PGA Tour winner is playing this week in the Scottsdale Open, a Tuesday-Thursday minitour event near his Arizona ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News