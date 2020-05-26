Area Sports Briefs: May 27

AREA SPORTS
MATTHEWS FIRES ACE AT PRAIRIE WEST
Gary Matthews sank a hole-in-one at Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan on Tuesday.
Using a 9-iron, Matthews aced the 100-yard 12th hole.
Witnesses were Lindi Thom, Shane Johnson, and Austin Ketterling.
SAINT JOHN'S SIGNS BOBCATS' OLSEN
Jack Olsen will play college hockey at NCAA Division III Saint John’s University next season.
Olsen played the past two seasons for the Bismarck Bobcats. Last season the Lakeville, Minn., native appeared in 51 points. He had one goal and 11 assists.
WILD PROSPECT NAMED TOP AHL GOALIE
The Iowa Wild’s Kaapo Kahkonen has been recognized as the American Hockey League’s outstanding goaltender for the 2019-20 season, winning the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award.
The award is voted on by coaches, players and members of the media in each of the league’s 31 cities.
Also named a 2019-20 First Team All-Star last week, Kahkonen helped Iowa to the best regular-season record in franchise history by going 25-6-3. His 25 victories and seven shutouts ranked first in the AHL, and his goals-against average (2.07) and save percentage (.927) were fourth.
A native of Helsinki, Finland, the 23-year-old also made his NHL debut during the season with the Wild and went 3-1-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. Kahkonen, who was drafted in the fourth round in 2014 by the Wild, is 42-20-11. He’s the first goalie since Martin Biron (1997-99) to lead the AHL in shutouts in consecutive seasons.
