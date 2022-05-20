Area Sports Briefs: May 21

SCHOEPP, PATRIOTS SWEEP JAMESTOWN

Logan Schoepp and the Century Patriots won titles at the Jamestown Country Club on Friday.

Schoepp carded a 77, the only golfer in the field to break 80 on a cool, windy day at the Jamestown Invitational, to earn medalist honors for the third consecutive event.

Century finished with a team score of 328, four better than runner-up Minot, to win the team title for the fifth time in as many tournaments.

Peyton Bartsch (81) and Kasen Rostad (82) finished second and third, respectively, to lead the Magicians.

Century’s Lucas Boustead finished fourth with an 83. The Patriots’ Duncan Tufte, Cameron Wittenberg and Dylan Nosbusch were among four golfers tied for fifth at 84.

BSC SERIES STARTS TODAY AT NOON

Bismarck State College's NJCAA North District Final series against Kirkwood Community College begins today at noon.

Game 1 of the series, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to bad weather.

Two games will be played today at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. Game 3 of the series, if necessary, would be Sunday at noon.

The winner of the series between the Mystics (37-6) and Eagles (41-16) advances to the World Series May 28-June 3 in Enid, Okla.

UND LEADS NATION IN ATTENDANCE

The University of North Dakota hockey program led the nation in attendance for the eight consecutive season.

UND averaged 11,294 fans per game at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

North Dakota is the only program in collegiate hockey to average more than 10,000 fans, with Wisconsin (9,736), Minnesota (7,913), Penn State (5.976) and Minnesota-Duluth (5,882) rounding out the top five.

UND was the highest-drawing North American team outside of the NHL and the second-highest in the world. North Dakota outdrew two NHL teams – the Buffalo Sabres and the Ottawa Senators.

North Dakota has compiled a 41-8-1 record at Engelstad Arena over the last three seasons, winning three consecutive Penrose Cups as National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular-season champs – the first team in conference history to win three straight.

