Area Sports Briefs: March 18

MARY SLAPS DOWN LIONS, MOVES ON

The University of Mary men's hockey team staked their claim as the emphatic favorites to repeat as national champions tonight by blowing out Lindenwood 6-1 in the national semifinal.

Mary, as it has all tournament, scored first, with Alex Flicek (three goals, three assists in four games) scoring the opener 2:11 into the first period.

The one-goal lead held up through the remainder of the first period, but fell less than two minutes into the second, as Bobby Bross tied the game for Lindenwood.

From there it was all Mary. Five unanswered goals, including a pair of power-play tallies from Flicek and Zach Garrett (two goals, six assists in four games), peppered their way into the Lindenwood net over the following 38 minutes of play.

Mary's 5-1 lead after the second period prompted a goalie change from Lindenwood, sending Trever Osborne (18 saves) to the bench in favor of Michael Errico, who made seven saves in the final frame.

Tanner Eskro (four goals, one assist in four games), pushed himself into the team lead in goals for the tournament with his third period tally that gave the Marauders their 6-1 lead.

Play got chippy to the point of four misconduct penalties being handed out in the final five minutes of the third, but the Marauders stood tall and kept the Lions to just their lone goal.

Kyle Hayden backstopped the Marauders to their 19th straight win, making 24 saves and moving his personal record to 7-0 in ACHA tournament play.

The Marauders now face Florida Gulf Coast for the national championship tonight at 7 p.m. FGCU beat Dakota College at Bottineau 4-1 in the early semifinal, scoring a trio of third-period goals to down the upset-minded Lumberjacks.

HAWKS REPRESENTED AT NCHC AWARDS

With four winners of major awards, plus becoming the first team in league history to win three straight Penrose Cups, the postseason has continued to be kind for the North Dakota hockey team.

The Hawks announced Thursday that head coach Brady Berry took home his third straight Herb Brooks NCHC Coach of the Year award. Berry is now in his seventh year coaching the North Dakota hockey program and is the fourth-winningest coach in program history.

Graduate transfer Connor Ford was named the league's top defensive forward, with it being the second consecutive season a Hawks player has won the award.

Ethan Frisch was named NCHC Defensive Defenseman of the Year after a standout season on the blueline that included 23 minutes per game of ice time, seven goals, three assists, and a team-high 37 blocked shots in conference play.

Finally, senior captain Mark Senden was honored with the NCHC Sportsmanship Award, becoming the second player from North Dakota to win the award.

While not a program-specific award, Midco Sports' Alex Heinert was presented with the NCHC Media Excellence Award for his work broadcasting North Dakota hockey games.

DRIVING RANGE OPEN THIS WEEKEND

The Prairie West Driving Range will be open Friday, March 18-Sunday March 20 from 12-6 p.m.

Patrons in attendance will be able to hit off the grass. Any purchase of a season pass this weekend will be rewarded with a free driving range token.

For more information on the range opening, contact Kelly Thomas at 751-0692.

