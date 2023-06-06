SHEYENNE IN COMMAND

West Fargo Sheyenne built a commanding 15-stroke lead after the opening round of the state Class A golf tournament on Tuesday at Heart River Golf Course in Dickinson.

The Mustangs, going for their third straight state championship, posted a score of 284, 15 strokes better than Grand Forks Red River.

Defending state champion Nate Peyerl fired a 69 to lead the way. Andrew Wilhelm (71), Aiden Knodel (72) and Quinn Breidenbach (72) are second and tied for third, respectively.

Matthew Souther of Legacy carded a 74 and is five back.

Century, on a five-tournament winning streak, had a rare off day with a total of 315 led by Aidan Kaufman’s 76.