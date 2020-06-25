Area Sports Briefs: June 26

WEIGEL DRAINS HOLE-IN-ONE

Jerry Weigel of Washburn fired a hole-in-one on Thursday at Painted Woods Golf Course in Mandan.

Weigel sank the ace on the 16th hole from 142 yards away. The club of choice was an 8-iron.

Les Schoenberg, Steve Krahler and Doug Stoltz were there to witness it.

RED RIVER ATHLETE HONORED

Shelby Frank of Grand Forks Red River has been named the Gatorade North Dakota Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Frank, who will compete in track and field at the University of Minnesota next year, won the award for the third straight year.

Frank is a four-time state champion in the discus and two-time state champion in the shot put. There was not a 2020 track season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Frank, who graduated with a 3.66 grade point average, won the discus at the 2019 New Balance Outdoor Nationals with a throw of 155 feet. Her 2019 PR of 167 feet in the discus ranked No. 4 in the nation among high school athletes.

DULUTH NWL SEASON SCRAPPED

The Duluth Huskies have canceled their 2020 Northwoods League season.