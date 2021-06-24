Area Sports Briefs: June 25

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
CEREMONY SET
A bell ringing ceremony for the state champion Mandan High School girls tennis team will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The ceremony will be held at the Mandan High School gym.
HOWE MAKES ACE
Scott Howe made a hole-in-one at Pebble Creek Golf Course on Thursday.
Howe aced the 132-yard No. 2 hole, using a 9-iron.
Jan Johnson was on hand to witness the ace.
