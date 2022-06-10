Area Sports Briefs: June 11

KOEHLER SINKS ACE
Terry Koehler made a hole-in-one on Friday at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck.
Koehler aced the 133-yard 14th hole, using an 8-iron.
Witnesses were Mark Dyrdahl, John Weisenburger and Dave Friesz.
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
