Area Sports Briefs: June 11

KOEHLER SINKS ACE

Terry Koehler made a hole-in-one on Friday at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck.

Koehler aced the 133-yard 14th hole, using an 8-iron.

Witnesses were Mark Dyrdahl, John Weisenburger and Dave Friesz.

