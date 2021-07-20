Area Sports Briefs: July 21

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
WILLMAN PLATES PAIR IN WIN
MANKATO, Minn. – Kamron Willman of the Bismarck Larks helped the Great Plains post a 7-3 victory over the Great Lakes in the Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday night.
Willman drove in two runs and all four Larks played roles in the victory at ISG Field.
Otto Kemp of the St. Cloud Rox 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs and an RBI. Ten pitchers combined to limit the Great Plains squad to three runs on 10 hits, walking five and striking out seven.
Hunter Dollander of the Rox, the second of 10 Great Plains pitchers, picked up the win.
The Great Plains team scored in every inning but the first and seventh.
Jaxon Rosencranz started at designated hitter and Willman started at shortstop for the Great Plains.
Willman went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. He delivered an RBI single in the second inning that put the Great Plains squad up 2-0 early. He drove in a run with a high chopper to short in the sixth to give his team a 6-1 lead. The New Mexico-bound Willman also flew out to deep center in the third and grounded back to the pitcher in the eighth.
Rosencranz went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a groundout.
Seth Brewer came on in relief to start the sixth inning. He walked the leadoff batter but then picked him off first base and retired his next batter on a grounder back to the mound. He recorded two outs on 11 pitches.
Bourassa came on to start the seventh inning. He threw 15 pitches in a scoreless inning, allowing a walk, but erasing the baserunner attempting to steal second. He struck out one batter.
The Larks open the post-All-Star Break portion of the schedule by opening a five-give home stand on Thursday with the first of two games against the Duluth Huskies at 6:35 p.m. at Municipal Ballpark.
KORTE SINKS ACE
Bruce Korte made a hole-in-one at Mandan Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday.
Korte aced the 140-yard third hole. The club used was not available despite multiple efforts to acquire the information.
Witnesses were Dave Kline and Roger Roehl.
NDSU HIRES THROWING COACH
Jeff Pflaumbaum has been hired as the new throwing coach at North Dakota State.
Pflaumbaum was an assistant coach at the University of Pennsylvania from 2016-20 and Lehigh from 2013-2016. In all, he has 14 years of coaching experience, following his throwing career at North Carolina State.