Area Sports Briefs: July 14

BRITTEN RECORDS ACE AT RIVERWOOD

Eighteen-year-old Mark Britten made a hole in one at Riverwood Golf Course.

Britten aced the 135-yard hole No. 3 using a 9-iron. Britten’s first hole in one was witnesses by his grandfather, Dave Friesz. It’s the second time this month Friesz has witnessed a hole in one.

MINOT STATE ADDS COACH TO STAFF

Minot State has added Kansas Wesleyan assistant coach Mike Famiglietti to its football staff.

Famiglietti will serve as special teams coordinator and wide receiver’s coach for the Beavers.

Kansas Wesleyan advanced to the NAIA quarterfinals last season.