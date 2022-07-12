Area Sports Briefs: July 13

BHS GOLF COACH TUFTE RESIGNS

Dr. John Tufte has resigned as girls golf coach at Bismarck High.

Tufte had coached the Demons the past four seasons.

The Demons placed seventh at the state tournament in Fargo last fall.

UND'S JAMES GETS CALLED UP

University of North Dakota incoming freshman forward Dylan James has been added to the Canadian National Junior Team Summer Camp.

James, who was picked 40th overall by the Detroit Red Wings in last week’s NHL draft, had 28 goals and 33 assists for the Sioux City Musketeers in the USHL last season.

James, from Calgary, Alberta, will be the highest drafted player on UND’s team in the upcoming season.