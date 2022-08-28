 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 29

  • 0

HUISMAN SINKS ACE AT RIVERWOOD

Andy Huisman made a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Sunday.

Huisman aced the 165-yard No. 7 hole, using a 7-iron.

Tony Weiler and Doug Walters were on hand to witness the ace.

VIKINGS' JOHNSON TO MISS SEASON

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss a second straight season because of a major knee injury.

After missing all of last season with an torn ACL in his right knee, Johnson will be sidelined this season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. Johnson, who would've made the team as a reserve receiver according to coach Kevin O'Connell, was injured in Saturday's preseason finale in Denver against the Broncos.

Johnson, a seventh-round pick in 2019, had 45 catches for 483 yards in his first two seasons.

People are also reading…

The Vikings open the season Sept. 11 at home against the Packers at 3:25 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patrick Cantlay wins second straight BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay wins second straight BMW Championship

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Patrick Cantlay won another thriller Sunday in the BMW Championship, getting a great bounce on the 17th hole that set up a short birdie and led to a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory over Scott Stallings.

Watch Now: Related Video

Audi to join Formula 1 from the 2026 season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News