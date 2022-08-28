Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 29

HUISMAN SINKS ACE AT RIVERWOOD
Andy Huisman made a hole-in-one at Riverwood on Sunday.
Huisman aced the 165-yard No. 7 hole, using a 7-iron.
Tony Weiler and Doug Walters were on hand to witness the ace.
VIKINGS' JOHNSON TO MISS SEASON
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Bisi Johnson will miss a second straight season because of a major knee injury.
After missing all of last season with an torn ACL in his right knee, Johnson will be sidelined this season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. Johnson, who would've made the team as a reserve receiver according to coach Kevin O'Connell, was injured in Saturday's preseason finale in Denver against the Broncos.
Johnson, a seventh-round pick in 2019, had 45 catches for 483 yards in his first two seasons.
The Vikings open the season Sept. 11 at home against the Packers at 3:25 p.m.