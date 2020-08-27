Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 28

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

JAMES, BROOKS LEAD LARKS TO WIN

Cal James and Andrew Brooks of the University of Mary led the Bismarck Larks to a 5-3 rain-shortened Northwoods League win over the Mandan Flickertails Thursday night.

James went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored as the Larks improved to 29-15.

Brooks entered the game in the top of the sixth inning and fired two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit with three strikeouts. After a delay of more than 40 minutes, the game was called after eight seven innings due to rain and lightning.

Morgan McCloud was a tough-luck loser for the Flickertails. McCloud went all seven innings on the mound, allowing five runs (three earned) with five strikeouts.

Play resumes on Friday at Municipal Ballpark with the Bull Moose facing the Flickertails at 7:05.

CENTURY TOPS WDA VOLLEYBALL POLL

Century is favored once again in WDA volleyball.