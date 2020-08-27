Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 28

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
JAMES, BROOKS LEAD LARKS TO WIN
Cal James and Andrew Brooks of the University of Mary led the Bismarck Larks to a 5-3 rain-shortened Northwoods League win over the Mandan Flickertails Thursday night.
James went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored as the Larks improved to 29-15.
Brooks entered the game in the top of the sixth inning and fired two scoreless innings. He allowed one hit with three strikeouts. After a delay of more than 40 minutes, the game was called after eight seven innings due to rain and lightning.
Morgan McCloud was a tough-luck loser for the Flickertails. McCloud went all seven innings on the mound, allowing five runs (three earned) with five strikeouts.
Play resumes on Friday at Municipal Ballpark with the Bull Moose facing the Flickertails at 7:05.
CENTURY TOPS WDA VOLLEYBALL POLL
Century is favored once again in WDA volleyball.
The Patriots, who had their streak of four straight state titles snapped last season by Fargo Davies, received nine of 10 first-place votes in the preseason coaches’ poll. Jamestown received the other top-place vote and is picke second.
Bismarck High and Mandan round out the poll.
WDA play begins on Tuesday.
ASSEL SINKS ACE
Chris Assel made a hole-in-one at Riverwood Golf Course on Thursday.
Assel aced the 147-yard 14th hole, using a 9-iron.
Witnesses were Dennis Johnson and Ed Lockwood.
SHEYENNE SOCCER SEASON PAUSED
West Fargo Sheyenne's soccer season has been paused due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Mustangs were scheduled to play Fargo Davies on Thursday. The game has been rescheduled to Sept. 26. The Mustangs have a record of 1-0-1.
