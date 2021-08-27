Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 27

MESCHKE SINKS ACE AT RIVERWOOD

Darin Meschke recorded a hole in one on Thursday during Men’s Association play at Riverwood Golf Course.

Meschke aced the 175-yard hole No. 11 using a 5-hybrid. It was his second hole in one on the hole.

Witnesses were Mike Fedorchak, Jeff Wedul and Lynn Gress.

CANADA ROUTS U.S.

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Lee Rattray scored twice and Canada overwhelmed the United States 5-1 on Thursday night in the women's world hockey championship, ending the Americans' winning streak in the event at 29 games.

Canada (4-0) took the top spot in Group A to set up a quarterfinal Saturday against the loser of the late Group B game between Germany and Japan. The United States (3-1) will face the Germany-Japan winner.

The United States, which got a third-period goal from Lee Stecklein, has won nine titles, including the last five championships, eight of the last nine and nine of the last 11.

“We didn’t have our game today,” U.S. captain Kendall Coyne Schofield. “And it just continued throughout the game. Things didn’t go our way. We didn’t earn it, and we’re going to have to learn from it. They played a phenomenal game, and we didn’t.”

