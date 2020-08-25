Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 26

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
CENTURY'S LEINGANG HEADED TO K-STATE
Century senior lineman Andrew Leingang has committed to Kansas State.
The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder chose K-State over Minnesota, Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State among many others.
Former North Dakota State coach Chris Kleiman is the head coach at Kansas State.
Leingang was among the most heavily recruited high school football players in state history.
TERNES SINKS ACE AT RIVERWOOD
Duwayne Ternes made a hole-in-one at Riverwood during the Dakota Community Bank and Trust scramble on Tuesday.
Ternes aced the 152-yard 11th hole, using a 4-hybrid.
Witnessing the eagle were Todd Ternes, Doug Walters, and Tom Klein.
NAHL TEAM WON'T PLAY IN 2020-21
The Corpus Christi IceRays have suspended operations for the 2020-21 season.
The team plans to return to play for the NAHL’s 2021-22 season. The NAHL announced a dispersal draft would be held for the players on the IceRays’ current 2020-21 protected list, which includes vetern players, tenders and draft picks.
Corpus Christi has been a member of the NAHL since 2010. The IceRays have posted a 252-273-66 record over the past 10 seasons. In 2016-17, the IceRays finished third in the South Division, reaching the South Division finals before falling in five games to the Lone Star Brahmas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!