Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 26

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

CENTURY'S LEINGANG HEADED TO K-STATE

Century senior lineman Andrew Leingang has committed to Kansas State.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder chose K-State over Minnesota, Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State among many others.

Former North Dakota State coach Chris Kleiman is the head coach at Kansas State.

Leingang was among the most heavily recruited high school football players in state history.

TERNES SINKS ACE AT RIVERWOOD

Duwayne Ternes made a hole-in-one at Riverwood during the Dakota Community Bank and Trust scramble on Tuesday.

Ternes aced the 152-yard 11th hole, using a 4-hybrid.

Witnessing the eagle were Todd Ternes, Doug Walters, and Tom Klein.

NAHL TEAM WON'T PLAY IN 2020-21

The Corpus Christi IceRays have suspended operations for the 2020-21 season.