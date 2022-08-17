Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 18

MINOT TOPS WEST REGION TENNIS POLL

Minot received six of the seven first-place votes to finish atop the West Region boys tennis preseason coaches poll.

The Magicians are the defending West Region regular-season and tournament champions.

Legacy received the other first-place vote and finished with 29 points to Minot’s 36 in the balloting.

Mandan edged Century in the voting 26-23 for third place.

Bismarck is ranked fifth, followed by Jamestown and Williston.

DIETZ JOINS NDSU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STAFF

Emily Dietz has joined Jory Collins’ North Dakota State women’s basketball staff.

Dietz, a West Fargo native, played for the Bison for five seasons from 2017-22 and is the school’s all-time leader in games played with 131.

She joins Collins’ staff as a graduate student manager. Dietz will assist with the day-to-day operations of NDSU women’s basketball, film breakdown, analytics and community service activities.