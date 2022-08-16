Area Sports Briefs: Aug. 17

DAVIES SWEEPS EAST-WEST MEET

Fargo Davies swept the team and individual titles at the East-West Classic Tuesday at the Jamestown Country Club.

Lexi Bartley, the defending state Class A champion, fired a 74 for a three-shot win over teammate Rose Solberg and Lindsey Astrup of Fargo Shanley.

Fargo Davies’ winning team total of 322 was 10 strokes better than Century’s 332 in the tournament, which was shortened to one day instead of two due to inclement weather on Monday.

Grand Forks Red River (347), Mandan (348), and Legacy (351) rounded out the top five.

The Braves were paced by Anna Huettl’s fourth-place score of 78.

Hannah Herbel’s 77, good for third, led Century, which also had Kambree Hauglie (83) and Sara Anderson (83) in the top 10.

Legacy was led by Ava Kalanek’s round of 80, placing her seventh.

Up next for West Region teams is the Bismarck Invitational on Friday at Tom O’Leary Golf Course, starting at 10 a.m.