Area Sports Briefs: April 28

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AREA BRIEFS

MANDAN GOLF COURSE OPENING

Municipal Golf Course in Mandan plans to open for the season on Friday, May 1. Tee times can be reserved in advance.

Prairie West, which is already open, and Municipal note they are following the Center for Disease Control's recommended social distancing guidelines and taking extra cleaning precautions.

Questions regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on season passes, tee times, golf carts and overall cleanliness of the facilities will be addressed. Anyone interested in participating in a Microsoft Team meeting please email Brad at bolson@mandanparks.com.

PEBBLE CREEK HOLE IN ONE

Brady Wingenbach carded a hole in one at Pebble Creek Golf Course on Monday. Wingenbach aced the 107-yard seventh hole using a 7-iron. His shot was witnessed by Paula Wingenbach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.