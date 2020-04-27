Area Sports Briefs: April 28

AREA BRIEFS
MANDAN GOLF COURSE OPENING
Municipal Golf Course in Mandan plans to open for the season on Friday, May 1. Tee times can be reserved in advance.
Prairie West, which is already open, and Municipal note they are following the Center for Disease Control's recommended social distancing guidelines and taking extra cleaning precautions.
Questions regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on season passes, tee times, golf carts and overall cleanliness of the facilities will be addressed. Anyone interested in participating in a Microsoft Team meeting please email Brad at bolson@mandanparks.com.
PEBBLE CREEK HOLE IN ONE
Brady Wingenbach carded a hole in one at Pebble Creek Golf Course on Monday. Wingenbach aced the 107-yard seventh hole using a 7-iron. His shot was witnessed by Paula Wingenbach.
