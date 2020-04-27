You are the owner of this article.
Area Sports Briefs: April 28

AREA BRIEFS

MANDAN GOLF COURSE OPENING

Municipal Golf Course in Mandan plans to open for the season on Friday, May 1. Tee times can be reserved in advance.

Prairie West, which is already open, and Municipal note they are following the Center for Disease Control's recommended social distancing guidelines and taking extra cleaning precautions.

Questions regarding the coronavirus outbreak and its effect on season passes, tee times, golf carts and overall cleanliness of the facilities will be addressed. Anyone interested in participating in a Microsoft Team meeting please email Brad at bolson@mandanparks.com.

PEBBLE CREEK HOLE IN ONE

Brady Wingenbach carded a hole in one at Pebble Creek Golf Course on Monday. Wingenbach aced the 107-yard seventh hole using a 7-iron. His shot was witnessed by Paula Wingenbach.

Bismarck Larks Promotional Schedule

--Mix-and-Match Mondays

--Cloverdale bacon Tuesdays

--Vintner’s Wine Wednesdays

--Ballpark Blackout Thursday

--Fireworks and Fishing Fridays

Fireworks: May 26, June 5, June 19, July 3, July 31

Fishing Fridays: May 29, July 10, July 17

--Sundays: Larks players sign autographs.

More information available: www.larksbaseball.com

PBR Unleash The Beast

Guthrie, Okla., April 25-26

Final results

1. Fabiano Vieira, 104. 2. Colten Jesse 79. 3. Jose Vitor Leme 52. 4. Rafael H. dos Santos 33. 5. Taylor Toves 32. 6. Mason Taylor 25. 7. Keyshawn Whitehorse 25. 8. Ezekiel Mitchell 16. 9. Cody Casper 14. 10. Mauricio Gula Moreira 10. 11. Marco Eguchi 8. 12. Matt Triplett 7.5. 13. Amadeu Campos Silva 7. 14. Tye Chandler 5.

