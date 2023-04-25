PRAIRIE WEST OPENING FRIDAY
Prairie West Golf Course is opening for season on Friday at 12 p.m.
Tee Times can be made online up to 7 days in advance at golfmandan.com. Tee times begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will become earlier as overnight temperatures rise.
Carts can be used on paths only to start the season.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
DAVE SELVIG
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today