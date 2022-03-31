Area Sports Briefs: April 1

ALL-STATE PLAYER SIGNS WITH MYSTICS

Ezura Rainbow of Four Winds-Minnewaukan has signed a national letter of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play basketball for the Mystics.

Rainbow, a 5-foot-11 power forward, averaged 17.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, 4.8 steals and 3.9 assists in earning All-State, All-District 7 and All-Region 4 honors. She was also named Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year, helping the Indians to a 22-1 record this past season.

"Ezura's versatility on the floor and unselfish play will be an asset to our team," BSC coach Thai Haggin said. "We are looking forward to having her in the program."

BISMARCK GOLF COURSES SET TO OPEN

Pebble Creek Golf Course and Riverwood Golf Course will open at 11 a.m. on Monday and Tom O'Leary Golf Course will open on Wednesday.

Course hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Carts allowed only on paths at Riverwood and Pebble Creek. Front nine at Tom O'Leary will be open for walking only.

Season passes can be purchased in advance at the three courses or at Bismarck Park and Rec Department offices. Tee times can be made at www.bisparks.org/tee-times/, or by calling Pebble Creek (223-3600), Tom O'Leary (222-6531) or Riverwood (222-6462).

Course updates are available at www.bisparks.org.facilities/golf-courses.

