Area Scores: Aug. 13

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
WATFORD CITY INVITATIONAL
At Fox Hills Golf Course
Team scores
1. Century 309. 2. Mandan 311. 3. Minot 321. 4. Legacy 323. 5. Williston 347. 6. St. Mary’s 355. 7. Dickinson 402. 8. Watford City 422.
Individual top 10
1. Hannah Herbel, Cen, 65. 2. Anna Huettl, Man, 70. 3. (tie) Ruby Heydt, Man, 75 and Mackenzie Strange, Min, 75. 5. Brooke Hollar, Leg, 78. 6. Aliyah Iverson, Cen. 79. 7. (tie) Regan Braun, Cen, 80 and Adison Dittus, Min, 80. 9. (tie) Ava Kalanek, Leg, 81 and Abi Schneider, SM, 81.
Scores by team
CENTURY (309): Hannah Herbel 65, Aliyah Iverson 79, Regan Braun 80, Kambree Hauglie 85, Kylie Duchsherer 88, Sara Anderson 85.
People are also reading…
MANDAN (311): Anna Huettl 70, Ruby Heydt 75, Rylee Meyers 87, Stray Ressler 96, Brooklyn Montieth 84, Brittyn Mettler 82.
MINOT (321): Mackenzie Strange 75, Cali Wilson 82, Morgan Strange 84, Emily Houim 92, Adison Dittus 80, Katie Thomas 90.
LEGACY (323): Ava Kalanek 81, Anne Hulst 82, Kya Guidinger 82, Brooke Hollar 78, Lauren Beck 83, Kate LeMoine 89.
WILLISTON (347): Tegan Graham 90, Scout Graham 87, Berkley Poeckes 86, Dani Tinklenberg 112, Maya Thompson 100, Sam Grasser 84.
ST. MARY’S (355): Abi Schneider 81, Grace Rieger 83, Brenna Curl 100, Kate Wilson 102, Maleah Hall 91, Lola Huber 103.
DICKINSON (402): Tristyn Baumgartner 96, Rayden Peters 101, Kyndall Peterson 91, Mikayla Schwindt 114, Grace Dazell 119, Hazel Emter DQ.
WATFORD CITY (422): Rylee Lindley 97, Faith Bones 107, Emma Tomilson 115, Sawyer Rafferty 117, Harlee Olson 103, Paisley LeBaron 133
JAMESTOWN: Olivia Sorlie 87, Isabel LeFevre 95, Aspen Humes 89.
MINOT NORTH: Emersyn Kopp 84, Kinzy Welstad 84.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
STANDINGS
Second half
Great Lakes East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Traverse City;27-8;.771;--
Rockford;20-15;.571;7
Battle Creek;16-19;.457;11
Kenosha;16-19;.457;11
x-Kalamazoo;14-21;.400;13
Kokomo;8-27;.229;19
Great Lakes West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
x-Wisconsin Rapids;28-8;.778;--
Wausau;21-13;.618;6
Green Bay;20-14;.588;7
Lakeshore;16-18;.471;11
Fond du Lac;16-20;.444;12
Madison;7-28;.200;20.5
Great Plains East
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
y-Eau Claire;22-11;.667;--
x-Duluth;15-18;.455;7
La Crosse;15-18;.455;7
Waterloo;7-26;.212;15
Minnesota;0-18;.000;14.5
Great Plains West
Team;W-L;Pct.;GB
z-Willmar;26-7;.788;--
x-St. Cloud;24-10;.706;2.5
Mankato;20-13;.606;6
Rochester;17-16;.515;9
Bismarck;12-21;.364;14
x-won first-half title
y-clinched second-half title
z-clinched playoff berth
Friday, Aug. 12
Bismarck 4, St. Cloud 2
Kalamazoo 9, Kenosha 1
Wausau 2, Madison 1
Waterloo 7, Minnesota 4
Traverse City 4, Kokomo 2
La Crosse 5, Mankato 4
Green Bay 6, Lakeshore 3
Wisconsin Rapids 8, Fond du Lac 2
Rockford 3, Battle Creek 1
Willmar 11, Duluth 1
Rochester 8, Eau Claire 6
Saturday, Aug. 13
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 6:35 p.m.
Green Bay at Lakeshore (2)
Kenosha at Kalamazoo
Kokomo at Traverse City
Wausau at Madison
Battle Creek at Rockford
Wisconsin at Fond du Lac
Minnesota at Waterloo
Mankato at La Crosse
Rochester at Eau Claire
Duluth at Willmar
End of regular season
Playoffs
Sunday, Aug. 14
Traverse City at Kalamazoo
Eau Claire at Duluth
St. Cloud at Willmar
Wisconsin Rapids at Wausau
Monday, Aug. 15
Kalamazoo at Traverse City
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at Eau Claire
Willmar at St. Cloud
Tuesday, Aug. 16
Kalamazoo at Traverse City, if necessary
Wausau at Wisconsin Rapids, if necessary
Duluth at Eau Claire, if necessary
Willmar at St. Cloud, if necessary
POSTSEASON ALL-STAR TEAM
Catchers: Drey Dirksen, Willmar, soph., Augustana (S.D.); Matt DePrey, Lakeshore, soph., Xavier.
First basemen: Charlie Condon, St. Cloud, fr., Georgia; Brendan Bobo, Wisconsin Rapids, soph., Cal State-Fullerton.
Second basemen: Aidan Sweatt, La Crosse, soph., North Florida; Tristin Garcia, Green Bay, jr., Western Kentucky.
Third basemen: Aidan Byrne, Willmar, fr., Minnesota State-Mankato; Parker Noland, Fond du Lac, jr., Vanderbilt.
Shortstops: Kristian Campbell, Duluth, Georgia Tech; Ben Ross, Wisconsin Rapids, jr., Notre Dame College.
Outfielders: Joey Walls, Willmar, jr., Cal State-Long Beach; Sean Ross, Mankato sr., Indiana State; John Nett, St. Cloud, soph., St. Cloud State; Nick Mitchell, Fond du Lac, fr., Western Illinois; Patrick Mills, Battle Creek, jr., Utah Valley; Chase Hug, Wausau, jr., Evansville.
Designated hitters: Ethan Mann, St. Cloud, jr., Dallas Baptist; Kemp Alderman, Fond du Lac, soph., Mississippi.
Left-handed pitchers: Jack Habeck, Willmar, soph., St. Cloud State; Tucker Novotny, Willmar, fr., Minnesota; Josh Howitt, Wisconsin Rapids, jr., Cal State-Fullerton; Aren Gustafson, Traverse City, sr., Olivet Nazarene.
Right-handed pitchers: Hunter Day, St. Cloud, soph., Tarleton State; Chase Grillo, St. Cloud, soph., Washington State; Matt Helwig, Eau Claire, jr., Lewis University; Carter Rost, Bismarck, sr., Wichita State; Nolan Lebamoff, Duluth, sr., Valparaiso; Jacob Mroski, Minnesota, soph., St. Thomas; Dylan Carter, Green Bay, soph., Arkansas; Ty Rybarcyzk, Rockford, sr., Illinois; Grayson Thurman, Kenosha, sr., Lynchburg; Mitch Mueller, Lakeshore, soph., Parkland College.
Awards
MVP – Sean Ross, OF, Mankato.
Pitcher of the Year – Jack Habeck, Willmar.
Manager of the Year – Kirk Shider, Wisconsin Rapids.
Coach of the Year – John Halama, Wisconsin Rapids.
INDOOR FOOTBALL LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Championship
Saturday, Aug. 13
Quad City (11-7) at Northern Arizona (14-4), 7:05 p.m.
N.D. SCORES
FRIDAY
High school boys soccer
Fargo Davies 4, Grand Forks Red River 1
Mandan 5, Fargo North 1
West Fargo 1, Bismarck 0
West Fargo Sheyenne 7, Dickinson 0