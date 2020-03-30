Area Briefs: March 31

AREA SPORTS

Tom O', APPLE CREEK OPENING WEDNESDAY

Tom O'Leary and Apple Creek Golf Courses are opening Wednesday.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All golfers are encouraged to follow golf course procedures for safety related to Covid-19 set forth by Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.

1. Reservations must be made in advance for tee times in 14-minute increments. Reservations can be made at www.bisparks.org or by calling 222-6531 (Tom O' Leary Golf Course) or Pebble Creek Golf Course (223-3600). Payment information will be taken over the phone at the time of reservation and a receipt will be emailed. Cash will not be accepted on site.

2. A maximum of four players are allowed in a group.

3. Pull carts, golf carts, rental clubs and demo clubs are not available at this time.

4. The golf shops and lounge areas at both courses are closed to the public. No indoor restrooms are available. Portable restrooms are available on the course.