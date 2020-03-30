Area Briefs: March 31

AREA SPORTS
Tom O', APPLE CREEK OPENING WEDNESDAY
Tom O'Leary and Apple Creek Golf Courses are opening Wednesday.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. All golfers are encouraged to follow golf course procedures for safety related to Covid-19 set forth by Bismarck Parks and Recreation District.
1. Reservations must be made in advance for tee times in 14-minute increments. Reservations can be made at www.bisparks.org or by calling 222-6531 (Tom O' Leary Golf Course) or Pebble Creek Golf Course (223-3600). Payment information will be taken over the phone at the time of reservation and a receipt will be emailed. Cash will not be accepted on site.
2. A maximum of four players are allowed in a group.
You have free articles remaining.
3. Pull carts, golf carts, rental clubs and demo clubs are not available at this time.
4. The golf shops and lounge areas at both courses are closed to the public. No indoor restrooms are available. Portable restrooms are available on the course.
5. A ball is considered holed when it touches the cup-sized target placed on the green. It is very important not to touch this target with your hands. Do not move this target. Staff will change these locations throughout the week based on the number of rounds played.
PARSHALL'S FOX SIGNS WITH BSC
Katherine Fox, a two-time All-Region 8 basketball player from Roseglen, has signed a letter of intent to enroll at Bismarck State College.
Playing for Parshall High School, Fox averaged 21 points, 5 rebounds and 8 assists.
BSC head women's basketball coach Thai Haggin sees Fox, 5-foot-8, as a power forward with the ability to work hard on defense, rebound, run the floor, and be a scoring threat for the Mystics.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!