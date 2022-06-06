After stellar season, Century hopes for strong showing at state

Century golf coach Preston Brown had a good problem on Monday.

With so many quality players, picking the six-player lineup for the state Class A tournament was not an easy call. However, in the end, it was not too tough.

Seniors Logan Schoepp, Dylan Nosbusch, Lucas Boustead and Duncan Tufte, along with juniors Anders Alm and Cameron Wittenberg will represent the Patriots today and Wednesday at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo.

"Winning would be nice, no question about it, but more so it was doing what was best for the program," Brown said. "Those four seniors have poured everything into the program. After our evaluations, and talking with our coaches, that's what we felt was best."

Schoepp (74.17), Nosbusch (77.17) and Wittenburg (77.5) rank 1-2-3 in the West Region in scoring. Alm (79.33) is fifth and Tufte (80) seventh.

"We have a lot of talented players and they've all worked hard and been great teammates this season," Brown said. "We feel really comfortable with those six kids. They've played a ton of competitive golf. Hopefully, when things get a little bit rocky, they can dive into the experience they have and the situations they've been through."

There really was not a wrong answer for picking the Century 6.

The Patriots have won all eight West Region tournaments this season. Individually, Schoepp has four wins, Nosbusch two and Alm one. Minot's Kasen Rostad is the only non-CHS winner, taking medalist honors last week at the West Region meet at the Links of North Dakota.

The competition takes a big step up the next two days, though.

Fargo Davies, Grand Forks Red River and West Fargo Sheyenne each have three East Region tournament victories. Davies won the conference meet last week, which also was played at Rose Creek.

Whereas the West Region has one player averaging under 75 (Schoepp), the East has seven. Fargo Shanley's Jake Skaperud owns a blistering 71.43 average. Gabe Benson and Jace Johnson of Davies are at 72.86 and 74, respectively. Landon Olson of Fargo North also is at 74.

The two conferences did not play their annual crossover meet in Jamestown. April's blizzard made sure of that.

"The East is very good, very deep and they're well-coached," Brown said. "This year, it's gonna be a battle. To win it, we're going to have to play really solid golf for two days."

Rose Creek has similar elements to Riverwood and Tom O'Leary, two courses in Bismarck. Keeping the ball in the fairway off the tee, even if it requires using a lesser club, is key.

"If you can keep it in the fairway, then you can get offensive and go at the center of the green," Brown said. "We worked on a lot of course management-stuff in our practice round today. Our guys haven't seen this course much, if at all. We feel like we have a good plan, now it's just about going out and grinding and hitting solid shots."

The senior-heavy Patriots have high expectations, and considering their season so far, it makes sense.

"They have high goals in mind and we got the guys to do it," Brown said. "A big thing is not trying to do too much. Just knowing that five other guys got your back, so play smart golf and let the chips fall where they may."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.