A true test of golf: Match play at Riverwood

No golfer wants to have a bad day, but almost every golfer is going to have a bad hole.
And that's what makes the North Dakota Golf Association's state match play tournament different, according to Tim Doppler, the NDGA's executive director.
"Match play is a really different animal. It's very, very different from a stroke play championship because after every single hole you start fresh," Doppler noted. "People in the best position off the tee are not necessarily the ones who win the hole. ... There's a never-say-die attitude. They refuse to go down in these competitions. It's fun to watch."
And, apparently, it's a fun format to play. Doppler says the state match play field could reach 130 golfers by the time the first ball is teed up at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Riverwood Golf course.
If the head count, at 121 on Tuesday, reaches 130 it will make for a sizable turnout.
"One hundred thirty would be the biggest turnout since 2010," Doppler said. "For an individual tournament this is a big field."
The field is divided into five divisions -- Open, Mid-Am and three divisions for seniors.
There were 46 Open entrants as of Tuesday. A qualifying round will reduce the Open field to a 32-man bracket. Justin Redding of Minot is the defending champion.
Mid-Am, the division for golfers 30 years of age and older, had 20 entrants with an eight-man bracket scheduled.
The Nicklaus Senior division has 28 entrants. They will vie for spots in a 16-man bracket. The Nicklaus division is for golfers 55 years of age and older
The Palmer Senior division has 20 entrants who will try to qualify for slots in an eight-man bracket. Golfers in the Palmer division must be 65 years of age or older.
Seven golfers have registered for the Hogan Division, which is for golfers 75 years of age and above. They will play in an eight-man bracket with a bye.
The three senior divisions get things started with qualifying rounds beginning at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Open and Mid-Am qualifying are scheduled Saturday.
With a 32-man bracket, the Open champion must first qualify on Friday morning and then win five straight matches in three days. And Doppler says the competition promises to be brisk.
"This is, top to bottom, one of the strongest fields we've had in my tenure," said Doppler, who dates back to 1990. "I think we've got the strongest field we've assembled in the last 15 years."
Doppler, who works for the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, says, at the risk of bias, Riverwood may be one reason for this year's strong interest in the match play tournament.
"The condition of the golf course at Riverwood is just phenomenal. We have a unique set of conditions ... with tree-lined fairways," Doppler noted. "It's a tremendous test. I've been here since 1990 and the course has just held up. Through all the changes and the flooding, it's still one of the best tests of golf we've got in the state.
"It's very, very challenging. ... You've got to have the ability to move the ball both directions based on the curvature of the fairways. And there's the canopy of the trees. Those 85- and 95-foot cottonwoods will get you."