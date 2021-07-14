A true test of golf: Match play at Riverwood

No golfer wants to have a bad day, but almost every golfer is going to have a bad hole.

And that's what makes the North Dakota Golf Association's state match play tournament different, according to Tim Doppler, the NDGA's executive director.

"Match play is a really different animal. It's very, very different from a stroke play championship because after every single hole you start fresh," Doppler noted. "People in the best position off the tee are not necessarily the ones who win the hole. ... There's a never-say-die attitude. They refuse to go down in these competitions. It's fun to watch."

And, apparently, it's a fun format to play. Doppler says the state match play field could reach 130 golfers by the time the first ball is teed up at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Riverwood Golf course.

If the head count, at 121 on Tuesday, reaches 130 it will make for a sizable turnout.

"One hundred thirty would be the biggest turnout since 2010," Doppler said. "For an individual tournament this is a big field."

The field is divided into five divisions -- Open, Mid-Am and three divisions for seniors.