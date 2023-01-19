Games, and wins, coming fast and furious for Central McLean

After a busy stretch of games, the Central McLean Cougars took a bit of a break on Wednesday.

Coming off a stretch of seven days in 13 games, the Cougars had a short workout instead of a long practice.

“We haven’t had a day off in like 10 days,” Cougars coach Ethan Vaagene said. “We just wanted to let everyone get their legs back underneath them a bit.”

With a short break in the schedule – their next game is set for Saturday against Surrey at the Minot State Dome – Vaagene welcomed the opportunity to get back to work.

“It’s nice to finally get a few practices in,” Vaagene said. “Going back to back, it’s tough to get prep work in, to work on some things.”

The Cougars are coming off a 20-win season in which they advanced to the Region 5 tournament championship game. With most of that squad returning, Central McLean hit the ground running, opening the season with five straight road wins, against Bowman County, Beulah, Dickinson Trinity, Velva and Grant County-Mott-Regent.

With four starters returning and a roster full of underclassmen who played big roles in last season’s success, the Cougars are 12-1 and ranked ninth in the state Class B poll. Coming off a 51-50 win over No. 4-ranked Shiloh Christian and a 56-25 win over Washburn earlier this week in Turtle Lake, they figure to climb the polls again next week.

With Central McLean, Shiloh and Garrison (No. 8), Region 5 had three of the top 10 teams in the state poll last week. They figure to battle it out again in the postseason. The Cougars’ one setback this season was a 58-49 loss at Garrison.

“We got to the regional championship game last year and came up short, but Shiloh had a good team and they showed that, finishing in third place at state,” Vaagene said. “We came in to the season with very high expectations and goals, and have really pushed ourselves as a coaching staff and as a team to get to the next level.

“It’s not going to be easy. Shiloh and Garrison are tough teams. It’s going to be a tough battle in the regional tournament.”

Ashtyn Smith and Daisy Sparrow led the way for a balanced Cougars team. Smith, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, leads the team in scoring at 16 points per game. Sparrow, a 5-10 senior center, is averaging nearly a double with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

“I’ve never seen a girl with the work ethic Daisy has,” Vaagene said. “She fills up the stat sheet. Nothing flashy, but she does everything. She’s our center and she’s our best passer, pushing the offense. Just an overall outstanding player.

“Ashtyn was our leading scorer last year, she’s leading us in scoring this year. One of the big things she’s improved a ton on is the defensive end. She’s stepped up and played way better defensively that in the past. She’s always been a natural scorer but she’s picked up on the defensive end.”

Adlyn Eng is averaging 11 points per game and Taya Hornberger and Morgan Snyder are also among the team’s leading scorers. In their first six games, the Cougars had five different players lead them in scoring.

“Our biggest asset is our balance,” Vaagene said. “We’re playing nine girls and pretty much all nine are contributing every night. We don’t rely on any one girls. They’re working real hard, playing well together and we have a strong group of leaders.”

Hornberger, a 5-10 senior forward, is back healthy after missing the second half of last season due to an ankle injury suffered in practice just before Christmas break.

“She tore a ligament in her ankle,” Vaagene said. “We got her back, she was an all-region player as a sophomore. She’s a versatile player, can play any positions on either end. She’s positive, has an upbeat attitude."

Eng and Reagan Kjelstrup, both sophomores, are also playing big roles.

“Eng is a super athletic dangerous scorer,” Vaagene said. “She can score a bunch of points at a time and she’s our second leading rebounder.

“Kjelstrup started last year when Taya got hurt. She’s coming off the bench now, she’s solid, one of the smartest kids we have, very consistent offensively and defensively. Just solid every minute she’s on the floor.”

Morgan Snyder, a 5-7 eighth-grade guard, is also playing a big role.

“Morgan was a vital part of our success last year,” Vaagene said. “She just brings 100 percent pure energy.”

The Cougars are building off last year’s success.

“We have a lot of younger girls who played a lot last year, and you can just see their confidence level has jumped,” Vaagene said. “It’s allowed us to do a number of things that we were not ready to do last year.”

Central McLean plays Surrey on Saturday, then has Region 5 contests at Flasher (Monday) and Wilton-Wing (Thursday) next week before a game on Saturday, Jan. 28 against Des Lacs-Burlington. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, they host No. 3-ranked Kenmare-Bowbells.