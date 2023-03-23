Javin Friesz knew he would be the center of attention this season.

The 6-foot-2 junior guard from Flasher drew a lot of attention from opposing defenses. But Friesz handled the target on his back and established himself as one of the top players in Class B boys basketball.

“What he did this year speaks to the type of kid he is, a leader,” Flasher coach Brian Nieuwsma said. “To be the opposing teams’ No. 1 focus and still be able to produce like did, it was a special year.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of good ones, and he’s right up there.”

Friesz was one of five players named to the North Dakota Class B boys basketball all-state first team by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

Freisz averaged 28.2 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game while leading Flasher to a 13-12 record and a third-place finish in the Region 5 tournament.

“There’s no doubt about it, it’s well deserved,” Nieuwsma said. “The year before he was playing with two all-region players and he knew he’d have to step up his game and he showed it.”

In the regional tournament third-place game, Friesz became the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer. He’ll have another season to add to this milestone.

“We’re really excited to have him coming back,” Nieuwsma said. “He gets to the basket, shoots the three, he’s a competitor and his will to win rubs off on the other guys.

“He’s very humble, very hard-working. All the things I look for in athletes, he brings it every day. And when you’ve got an athlete of that caliber doing that, everybody else is going to.”

It’s the third straight season a Friesz has been named to the all-state team. Jace Friesz was a second-team all-state selection his junior and senior seasons.

Friesz joins two Mr. Basketball finalists and two other juniors on the first team.

Tyson Enget of Powers Lake-Burke Central and Ayden Stainbrook of North Border were finalists for the annual award, given to the top senior player in North Dakota each season. Deng Deng of Four Winds-Minnewaukan and Bohden Duffield of Bowman County were also named to the first team.

Enget powered the Ranchers to a 20-5 season, a Region 8 title and a sixth-place finish in the state tournament. The 5-10 guard averaged 18 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.4 steals per game while shooting 57 percent from the field. He is a first-team all-stater for the second consecutive season.

Stainbrook was a second-team all-state pick as a junior. This year, the 6-4 post averaged 21.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 55 percent for the Eagles. Stainbrook was a second-team all-state pick last year.

Deng, a 6-4 junior forward/center, averaged 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals and 2.3 blocks for the defending state champion Indians, who were ranked No. 1 in the state for much of the season. He was a second-team all-state pick as a sophomore.

Bohden Duffield, a 6-foot junior guard, helped Bowman County to 20 wins and a runner-up finish in Region 7. He contributed 24 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game for the Bulldogs. Duffield was a second-team all-state selection last year.

Ten players – eight of them seniors – were named to the second team, including Bowman County’s Bishop Duffield and Garrison standout Connor Kerzmann.

Also named to the second team were Carson Bartholomay of Enderlin, Walker Braaten of Westhope-Newburg, TJ Cosley of North Border, Brady Feller of Minot Ryan, Trey Hatfield of Fargo Oak Grove, Landon Koenig of Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg, Mitchell Leas of North Prairie and Carson Yale of Des Lacs-Burlington.

Bishop Duffield, a 6-1 junior guard, averaged 21 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 0.7 blocks for Bowman County.

Kerzmann, a 6-foot senior guard, was the Region 5 senior athlete of the year. He helped the Troopers win 20 games and reach the Region 5 title game. He contributed 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 55 percent from the field and 91 percent from the free throw line.

Bartholomay, a 6-6 senior forward, averaged 26 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.5 steals for Enderlin.

Braaten, a 6-3 sophomore guard, poured in 27.4 points per game along with 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks for the Sioux.

Cosley, a 6-0 senior guard, posted 24.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.1 steals a night for the Eagles.

Feller, a 6-2 senior forward, scored 21 points to go along with 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists for the Lions.

Hatfield, a 6-5 senior guard/forward, led Oak Grove with 26.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.3 steals per night.

Koenig, a 6-6 senior forward, posted 19 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per night for the Patriots.

Leas, a 5-10 senior guard, posted 20.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 3.2 steals per night for North Prairie.

Yale, a 6-9 senior forward, helped Des Lacs-Burlington to 20 wins and a fourth-place finish at state, contributing 19.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks an outing for the Lakers.