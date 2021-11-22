Four NDSU players picked for postseason games

At least four North Dakota State senior football players will play beyond the FCS playoffs.

After earning the No. 2 seed for the FCS playoffs, the Bison have a bye this week but there was still news coming out of Fargo on Monday.

Offensive lineman Cordell Volson and wide receiver Christian Watson have been picked to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Volson and Watson, All-Americans both, extend a streak of NDSU players being named to the Shrine Bowl to four years. Previously, Zack W. Johnson (2017) and Austin Kuhnert (2018), quarterback Easton Stick (2019), tight end Ben Ellefson (2020) and defensive end Derrek Tuszka (2020) have participated in the Shrine Bowl, generally considered the No. 2 all-star game behind the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.

Two Bison tight ends -- Noah Gindorff and Josh Babicz -- will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Jan. 22 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Previously, cornerback CJ Smith (2016) and offensive lineman Zack J. Johnson (2020) played in the Collegiate Bowl, which was not played last season due to the pandemic.

Both games will be broadcast on NFL Network.

Ten former NDSU players are currently on NFL rosters: Quarterback Carson Wentz (Indianapolis Colts), offensive lineman Billy Turner (Green Bay Packers), linebacker Chris Board (Baltimore Ravens), linebacker Derrek Tuszka (Pittsburgh Steelers), offensive lineman Joe Haeg (Pittsburgh Steelers), quarterback Trey Lance (San Francisco 49ers), offensive lineman Dillon Radunz (Tennessee Titans), quarterback Easton Stick (Los Angeles Chargers), tight end Ben Ellefson (Minnesota Vikings) and linebacker Jabril Cox (Dallas Cowboys).

Wide receiver Darrius Shepherd was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 15. Cox is out for the season with a knee injury.

ENTZ UP FOR AWARD

Matt Entz is one of 17 finalists for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Eddie Robinson Award as FCS coach of the year.

Entz has led the Bison to a 10-1 record and a Missouri Valley Conference Football championship this season. In three years as head coach, Entz has a record of 33-4 and one national championship (2019).

Craig Bohl won the Eddie Robinson Award twice as coach of the Bison in 2012 and 2013. Two former NDSU assistant coaches are up for the award this season -- St. Thomas' Glenn Caruso and Montana State's Brent Vigen.

The Bison are one of eight teams with a bye in the first round of the FCS playoffs. NDSU will host either Southern Illinois (7-4) or South Dakota (7-4) in the second round on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:30 p.m. If the Bison win out, they would play every game at the Fargodome except the championship game, which is in Frisco, Texas on Jan. 8.

The other seven seeded teams to receives byes are: No. 1 Sam Houston (10-0), No. 3 James Madison (10-1), No. 4 Sacramento State (9-2), No. 5 Villanova (9-2), No. 6 Montana (9-2), No. 7 East Tennessee State University (10-1) and No. 8 Montana State (9-2).

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.