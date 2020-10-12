Former UND standouts on the move in free agency

Three former University of North Dakota standouts are heading to new organizations as the NHL free agency season opened up.

Paul LaDue, Derek Forbort and Troy Stecher each signed free-agent contracts over the weekend.

LaDue, a former Grand Forks Central standout who had been with the Los Angeles Kings organization since 2016, inked a one-way deal with the Washington Capitals.

After helping North Dakota to its eighth national championship, LaDue joined the Kings. He has played in the NHL in each of his four seasons but has spent time off and on with the Kings’ AHL affiliate in Ontario (Calif.).

Last season, he mostly played in the AHL after playing 33 games with the Kings in 2018-19 and scoring two goals and adding five assists during the 2018-19 season. In 69 career NHL games, the defenseman has five goals and 18 points.

With the Capitals, LaDue will team up with former UND star T.J. Oshie.

Forbort, a former first-round draft pick by the Kings, signed a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets.