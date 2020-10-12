Former UND standouts on the move in free agency

Three former University of North Dakota standouts are heading to new organizations as the NHL free agency season opened up.
Paul LaDue, Derek Forbort and Troy Stecher each signed free-agent contracts over the weekend.
LaDue, a former Grand Forks Central standout who had been with the Los Angeles Kings organization since 2016, inked a one-way deal with the Washington Capitals.
After helping North Dakota to its eighth national championship, LaDue joined the Kings. He has played in the NHL in each of his four seasons but has spent time off and on with the Kings’ AHL affiliate in Ontario (Calif.).
Last season, he mostly played in the AHL after playing 33 games with the Kings in 2018-19 and scoring two goals and adding five assists during the 2018-19 season. In 69 career NHL games, the defenseman has five goals and 18 points.
With the Capitals, LaDue will team up with former UND star T.J. Oshie.
Forbort, a former first-round draft pick by the Kings, signed a one-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets.
Primarily a defensive defenseman, the Duluth, Minn., native was with the Kings for seven seasons before being traded to Calgary at the trade deadline. He was a regular for Calgary during the playoffs, scoring a goal and adding an assist in 10 games. The Flames knocked the Jets out of the playoffs.
During his NHL career, Forbort has six goals and 47 assists in 275 games.
After helping UND win the 2016 national title, Stecher signed with his hometown Vancouver Canucks and became a fan favorite. But with salary cap issues, the Canucks did not make a qualifying offer, making Stecher a free agent.
The Detroit Red Wings signed him to a two-year deal. The defenseman has played in 286 NHL games with the Canucks, recording 75 points, including 11 goals.
He played a big role for Vancouver in this year’s playoffs, eliminating the Minnesota Wild in the play-in round and knocking off the defending champion St. Louis Blues before falling to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference semifinals.
Stecher played in all 17 postseason games, recording two goals and three points to go along with a team-best plus-9 rating.
NCHC hub in Grand Forks?
As the National Collegiate Hockey Conference prepares for the upcoming season, the league has considered beginning its season with a hub city format with all eight teams gathering in one location and playing games between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
According to the Grand Forks Herald, two frontrunners have emerged to host the hub – Grand Forks and Omaha, Neb.
Both Omaha and Grand Forks have been providing information to the league about coronavirus testing capacity and turnaround time, arena availability and hotel options, among other items.
The hub format and schedule are not finalized, but it would likely include each team playing around 10 games between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The format could cut down on expenses for airline travel and would come at a time when many schools are on holiday break or are offering online opportunities.
Most likely fans would not be allowed to attend but games could be broadcast on television and online.
The post-hub portion of the schedule would likely be played in home arenas.
U-Mary off to strong start
The University of Mary men’s hockey team is off to another strong start.
The Marauders are unbeaten at 5-0-0-1 after sweeping three games over the weekend. They have outscored their opponent 28-12 in the process. The lone tie was a 4-4 deadlock with the University of Jamestown ACHA Division I squad on Oct. 7 in Mandan. The Marauders rallied from a two-goal deficit to earn the tie.
U-Mary swept Iowa State, winning 1-0 and 4-1 in Ames, and defeated Waldorf (Iowa) 8-2 in Albert Lea, Minn., on Sunday.
The Marauders will travel to Lynchburg, Va., for a three-game series beginning Thursday, Oct. 22.
