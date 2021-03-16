For Bison quarterback Miller, it's business as usual

Entz's preference is to play one quarterback. Signs are pointing toward both play on Saturday. Who starts also is TBD.

"We'll know before the game, but we don't know right now," he said. "(Both) quarterbacks are on the same page."

Miller, from Solon, Iowa, believes both QBs have support in the locker room.

"Whoever's out there at quarterback, everyone has trust in us both," Miller said.

Moving the ball against UND figures to be challenging. The Fighting Hawks (4-0) allow just 17 points per game.

"It's going to be tough for us to move the ball on the ground ... I have faith in our offensive line to get a push," Miller said. "But we're going to have to do some work through the air."

Miller has gotten more and more work during practice in recent weeks and he said Noland has been invaluable in helping him learn on the job.

"Zeb has a great understanding of the game," Miller said. "We have the same approach as last week ... both of us knowing we need to be ready when our name is called."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.