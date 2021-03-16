For Bison quarterback Miller, it's business as usual

Who starts at quarterback for the Bison on Saturday against No. 2 North Dakota remains a mystery.
Redshirt freshman Cam Miller, who led NDSU on a game-clinching drive in the fourth quarter against Illinois State last Saturday, says nothing has changed so far in pregame prep.
"It's business as usual," Miller said on Tuesday during a Zoom media conference. "Our focus is on getting better this week."
Miller and starter Zeb Noland traded snaps in the first half against Illinois State before Miller played the majority of the second half. Miller ran for 57 yards and a touchdown and threw for 61 yards.
Miller is more of a runner than Noland, which gives the NDSU offense more options.
"Cam does provided some things with his feet," NDSU head coach Matt Entz said. "He's a smart football player. Super mature, detail-orientated. We know there's a high, high ceiling for him."
The Bison have sputtered at times offensively during their four spring games.
In four games, Noland has completed 54 percent of his passes for 440 yards. He's thrown four touchdown passes and been intercepted three times.
NDSU (4-1) is averaging 21.25 points through its first four spring games. UND, Saturday's 2:30 p.m. opponent at the Fargodome, is scoring just a tick under 33 per game.
Entz's preference is to play one quarterback. Signs are pointing toward both play on Saturday. Who starts also is TBD.
"We'll know before the game, but we don't know right now," he said. "(Both) quarterbacks are on the same page."
Miller, from Solon, Iowa, believes both QBs have support in the locker room.
"Whoever's out there at quarterback, everyone has trust in us both," Miller said.
Moving the ball against UND figures to be challenging. The Fighting Hawks (4-0) allow just 17 points per game.
"It's going to be tough for us to move the ball on the ground ... I have faith in our offensive line to get a push," Miller said. "But we're going to have to do some work through the air."
Miller has gotten more and more work during practice in recent weeks and he said Noland has been invaluable in helping him learn on the job.
"Zeb has a great understanding of the game," Miller said. "We have the same approach as last week ... both of us knowing we need to be ready when our name is called."
