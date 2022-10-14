Wiseman, No. 3 Mandan beat No. 2 Fargo Shanley, 28-21

Mandan took down another East Region heavyweight Friday night, but it was not easy.

Star senior running back Lincon Wiseman carried 36 times for 215 yards as the third-ranked Braves beat No. 2 Fargo Shanley 28-21 at Starion Sports Complex.

The Braves, who improved to 7-1 with the win, beat No. 4 Fargo Davies to open the season. Up next is a showdown with No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne on Thursday.

"We knew it'd be a tough game. Shanley's good. You love games like this because it took everything we had," Wiseman said. "To get the momentum late in the season, being able to beat good teams, that's probably what is the biggest thing for us."

Mandan started hot, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions to sprint to a 21-0 lead.

"That was a fun game," Mandan head coach Todd Sheldon said. "Would've liked to score a few more points, but a lot of kids played a role in this game. Really good effort across the board."

Two third-down pass conversions from Max Carlson to Karsyn Jablonski and a 42-yard run by Wiseman set the Braves up deep in Shanley territory on their first drive of the game.

Carlson threw for 190 yards on just nine completions.

On second down from the 16-yard line, Tahrye Frank beat his man badly in the corner of the end zone and the ball got there just in time for a touchdown and 6-0 lead.

Defense led to more offense for the Braves.

Devon Church’s interception and return set up Mandan at the Shanley 39-yard line.

A 22-yard third-down completion from Carlson to Frank produced a fresh set of downs. Three plays later, on third down again, Carlson hit Karsyn Jablonski for a 7-yard touchdown and 13-0 lead. Alex Wegner’s second PAT kick made it 14-0 with 4:30 still to play in the first quarter.

Again, Mandan’s defense stopped a Shanley drive and set up its offense in prime field position. This time Rustin Medenwald picked off Rostberg and returned it to the Deacons’ 40 yard line.

"Couple of big plays there by Devon Church and Rustin Medenwald when they were driving. Those were big plays," Sheldon said. "Defensively, I couldn't single out one kid over the others because so many guys contributed. I really felt good about how we played defensively."

Wyatt Piehl powered for 12 yards on a dive up the middle and Wiseman capped it off. His 4-yard run made it 20-0. Alex Wegner booted the PAT to make it 21-0 with 35 minutes still to play.

"We kind of knew we were going to come in and the pound the rock tonight," Wiseman said. "I was expecting to get a big load. Our line, fullbacks, tight ends -- they all did a great job blocking."

Shanley got on the board on its next possession, going 75 yards. Rostberg finished the drive with a 14-yard swing pass TD to Adam Leininger, who also booted the PAT.

The Deacons nearly got closer on the final play of the first half. The strong-armed Rostberg uncorked a perfect 55-yard throw, but Vucuri Hakim, who had gotten behind the Mandan defense, was unable to reel it in as time expired.

The Braves rolled the dice early in the third quarter to stretch the lead.

On fourth-down-and-four from the Shanley 41-yard line, Carlson faked a bubble screen to Jablonski, causing the Deacons’ defense to bite. Frank was wide open and Carlson got it to him for a 41-yard score. The PAT kick made it 28-7 with 6:47 left in the third quarter. Frank caught three passes for 83 yards. Jablonski's five catches covered 70 yards, but the standout senior was tackled awkwardly on a jet sweep late in the fourth quarter. He did not return.

Mandan again got possession after Shanley lost a fumble, its third turnover of the game.

Shanley turned a short field into a touchdown to get back within two scores. Starting at Mandan’s 40-yard line after a penalty and kick return, Rostberg hit Kaden Christmann on a fourth-and-four play for a 30-yard touchdown on a hitch and go.

After a 33-yard missed field goal by Mandan, the Deacons raced right down the field to get within 28-21.

Rostberg hit Sam Ovsak on a 12-yard TD, getting within 28-21 with 3:22 left in the game. Rostberg finished with 227 yards through the air, going 27 for 36.

An onside kick by Shanley was covered by Mandan.

Two third-down conversions iced the win. The first on a 37-yard third-down pass from Carlson to Medenwald.

Later, Wiseman's 36th and final carry of the game for eight yards sealed it.

"I'm going to be sore tomorrow, but you know, it's definitely worth it," he said. "This is our biggest win of the season so far. Still a lot out there for us to achieve and go after, but we're in a good spot right now."