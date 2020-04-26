Williston official advocate of six-man football

"You'll have 25 kids on the sidelines, but only 13 or so are going to get on the field much," he observed. "With 12 or 13 kids you can have a six-man team, but it would be hard to have a nine-man team."

"It's about participation," he continued. "I've talked to coaches who have six-man teams, and more kids are likely to come out and play because they won't get lost in a co-op. That's my opinion."

It's also Wright's opinion that six-man football is well-suited to the task of bringing a small community's identity back to life.

"The thing that's occurred to me, seeing these communities and their fans is that it brings some pride and joy back to Friday nights in some of these smaller towns that have lost their main street. ... It was the six-man game that brought Grenora's school pride and identity back," he said.

Wright, a 1971 graduate of Flasher High School and former president of the North Dakota Officials Association, notes six-man football opens the door to the 150-pound athlete again.