Williston official advocate of six-man football

Ron Wright has officiated high school sports in North Dakota for 42 years, and he believes six-man football has a place here.
Whether the sport has a future in the state remains to be seen, however.
What's convinced Wright of the sport's viability is first-hand experience.
"Our football referees' association up here (in Williston) has basically covered almost all the Grenora-Westby (Mont.) co-op games since they started six or seven years ago," Wright said. "Since they co-oped and started playing in Montana they've had extraordinary success. I think they've been in the playoffs every year. They won the (Montana state six-man) title one year and got beat in the final another year."
What's impressed Wright the most about the success of the Mon-Dak Thunder co-op doesn't show up in the standings or on the scoreboard. His focus is on community pride and student participation.
He uses Alexander as an example.
"In those co-ops, usually one town dominates the other. ... When Alexander was with Watford City (an 11-man co-op) there were a couple, three or four Alexander kids playing. Now Alexander has its own (six-man) program with 20 kids," he said.
Wright isn't just talking about rostered players. He says on a six-man team more players are actually venturing onto the gridiron. He points to what he sees when working a nine-man game.
"You'll have 25 kids on the sidelines, but only 13 or so are going to get on the field much," he observed. "With 12 or 13 kids you can have a six-man team, but it would be hard to have a nine-man team."
"It's about participation," he continued. "I've talked to coaches who have six-man teams, and more kids are likely to come out and play because they won't get lost in a co-op. That's my opinion."
It's also Wright's opinion that six-man football is well-suited to the task of bringing a small community's identity back to life.
"The thing that's occurred to me, seeing these communities and their fans is that it brings some pride and joy back to Friday nights in some of these smaller towns that have lost their main street. ... It was the six-man game that brought Grenora's school pride and identity back," he said.
Wright, a 1971 graduate of Flasher High School and former president of the North Dakota Officials Association, notes six-man football opens the door to the 150-pound athlete again.
"When we think of a really good football player, we tend to think of 5-11 to 6-2 and 190," he said. "Now, that guy is still a dude in six-man, but the 5-5, 145-pounder who's as quick as a flash is just as important. ... If you can figure out a way to get those quick little kids open and get them the ball, you've got some things happening. ... That kid would get lost in the 11-man game."
Wright took note of a recent state six-man championship football game he attended in Plentywood, Mont. The dominant player on the field was listed at 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds.
The more six-man football Wright has officiated, the greater his conviction that the sport has great value for schools with limited enrollments.
"Football is a great game, and now (with six-man), kids who aren't so big and strong can play. I've become such a strong advocate for six-man football because of those positive things.
"If we want more kids participating and more pride coming back to Friday night, we should look at six-man," he said.
Six-man football may seem like an innovation in this day and age. In reality, it's anything but.
According to the Almanac of North Dakota Sports, published in 2004 by the late Bob Schaible, six-man football was introduced in Nebraska in 1934. It quickly made inroads into North Dakota, with at least 180 teams playing the game by 1937. Page, Drake, West Fargo, Fort Yates, Sykeston, Regan and Binford were among the schools that made their mark in those six-man days of yesteryear.
Even today, six-man football is hale and hearty in Texas. As of 2017, the Lone Star State had about 850 high school football teams registered, over 250 of which played six-man.
Our western neighbor, Montana, fielded 32 six-man teams last fall.
Seven six-man teams operated in North Dakota last fall, five of them west of state highway 83 and two in the Red River Valley. Drake-Anamoose defeated Center-Stanton 70-68 in the championship game.
Six-man games with over 100 points are commonplace. Last fall, Drake-Anamoose defeated Midway-Minto in a wild 107-84 shootout.
In a game like that, the officials have to cover a lot of ground, even though, Wright notes, "the good news is it's a shorter field (80 by 45 yards)."
"The thing is, in a well-played game with good offense and scoring ... you're doing so many things and covering so many things (as an official) that the adrenaline kicks in and you're always going. When you get done you might be (tired), but it's just great, great fun," he observed.
Whether it's 11-, nine-, or six-man football, five-man officiating crews are assigned to games.
"In six-man you need five (officials) because the ball is going downfield all the time. ... You really do require the back judge to get the coverage you need," Wright said. "We're doing a bit more running, but I don't know how else to say it, except it's really great fun to officiate a really good six-man game. It's still football, it's just a little different."
Wright said once fans are exposed to six-man football they quickly learn it's a wonderful spectator sport.
"It's still blocking, tackling and throwing and catching the ball. A good running back is still a good running back," he said. "I think small-town fans would be very happy if they went to six-man."
South Dakota intended to open the door to six-man football last fall, but the plan was postponed due to lack of teams willing to make the move.
One small-school athletic director theorized the decision to try six-man came years too late. He said the co-ops that had formed for nine- and 11-man football had become too well-established to be dissolved in favor of the six-man game.
Wright said he's not advocating a mass exodus from co-ops. He'd just like to see more high school students playing football, preferably for their hometowns.
"I think participation is the key. ... Small towns can have their Friday night lights again and more kids can be playing and having fun. It's been a joy for me to experience that and see what it's done for these little towns. It's been an unexpected pleasure to observe," Wright noted.
