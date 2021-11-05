West Fargo ends Century's season in the semifinals

The West Fargo Packers defense even stymied their head coach.

“I’m speechless and that doesn’t happen very often,” Packers head coach Jay Gibson said after watching his team put the clamps down on the Century Patriots on Friday night in the Class AA semifinals at the MDU Resources Community Bowl.

The No. 3-seeded Packers shut out the No. 2-seeded, two-time defending state champions 15-0, forcing three turnovers and holding an offense that came in averaging 30.4 points per game to zero points and four first downs.

“When you have a game like that and you get a shutout against a super, quality football team, then you know that everyone was doing their job. And that’s what it takes,” Gibson said.

“We have a couple players that are really good players but it was just all 11 guys making plays at different times. We rotated a whole bunch of people in to try to keep fresh against that really big line that they had.”

The Packers’ defense had three takeaways, forced seven Patriot punts and stopped Century on downs once. It was their second consecutive postseason shutout, following a 31-0 win over Legacy last week in West Fargo.

“We didn’t score much on offense but we got enough to come out on top,” Gibson said. “The game ball goes to the entire defense.”

“It was a matter of field position and they took advantage of their situations and we didn’t and that’s the bottom line,” Century coach Ron Wingenbach said. “You get into playoff football and it comes down to a handful of plays and they made them and that’s what it’s all about. We wish them the best of luck.”

The Packers denied the Patriots (9-2) a fourth straight appearance in the Dakota Bowl. Century has made seven title-game appearances since 2011. With the victory, West Fargo (9-2) will play for a title for the first time since the Packers beat Minot 56-28 for the 2017 championship.

West Fargo’s defense stuffed Century all night long, surrendering only 73 yards total offense.

“They played what we thought they’d play,” Wingenbach said. “(Linebacker Josh) Balstad in the middle is a very good football player and we had a tough time with him all night. I thought they did enough in the secondary to take away our alleys and they’re athletic enough to do that. It’s what we’ve seen on film. Execution – could we have done better? Yeah. But they had a lot to do with it as well.”

In their first visit to the Bowl, back on Sept. 10 in the third game of the season, West Fargo lost 41-13 to the No. 1-ranked Patriots. The semifinal victory was the Packers’ eighth straight win since their back-to-back losses to West Fargo Sheyenne and Century dropped their record to 1-2.

“We’ve come a long way. We played them earlier in the year and it was (41-13),” Gibson said. “Fortunately, something happened in the game after that game. … We played really well and we got 40 points and we were scoring points but we were still giving them up. I’m really old. I’m a firm believer that defense is what you really have to do and I think we proved it tonight.”

Locked in a scoreless game late in the first half, the Packers took the lead right before intermission.

Peyton Jantzi connected with Jaden Grefsrud on a 2-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal 16 seconds before the break. The Patriots blocked the extra-point kick, but West Fargo led 6-0 at the half.

The senior tight end also came up with a big catch on fourth down to extend a fourth-quarter drive and help the Packers run out the clock.

“Grefsrud does a lot of the dirty work and doesn’t get to catch the ball very much because we’ve got other guys that are supposed to do that. But he really comes through in the clutch,” Gibson said.

The Century defense also played well. West Fargo finished with 161 yards total offense, with 107 yards on the ground and 54 through the air.

“Our defense really played well,” Wingenbach said. “It was kind of déjà vu a little bit from the West Fargo Sheyenne game where the differential in plays – our defense was on the field all night and in that fourth quarter they came up with some huge plays to get some big first downs.”

The Packers drove to the Century 10 and made it a two-score game early in the fourth quarter when Carson Hegerle booted a 28-yard field goal to make it 9-0 with 10:50 remaining.

West Fargo took advantage of a short field late to tack on a 5-yard Balstad touchdown run with just under two minutes to go.

“We had opportunities in the first quarter too and we didn’t take advantage of it. It came back, it always does,” Wingenbach said.

The Packers will play top-seeded cross-town rival West Fargo Sheyenne (11-0) in the title game. The Mustangs defeated Fargo Shanley 36-21 in the other semifinal. WF Sheyenne won their regular-season matchup 28-7 on Sept. 3.

“These guys have earned it. They’ve really played hard and I’m really proud of them,” Gibson said. “You don’t get there very often. I know Century has been really good for years where they’re getting there all the time. They’ve been awesome. They’re kind of used to it but we’re just happy we’re there and whoever wins the other game, we’ll try to prepare for them next week.”

