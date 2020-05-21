AREA SPORTS
WENTZ'S CHARITY SOFTBALL GAME CANCELED
The second annual Carson Wentz AO1 Foundation charity softball game and home run derby has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The event was scheduled for June 25 in Fargo at Newman Outdoor Field. The first softball game was held in 2019.
TWINS' CRUZ FINALIST FOR ALI AWARD
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nelson Cruz of the Minnesota Twins, Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and brothers Devin and Jason McCourty of the New England Patriots are among the nominees for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
The other finalists are Maya Moore of the Minnesota Lynx and WWE wrestler Titus O’Neil.
Finalists for the humanitarian team of the year award are the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York City FC and Sacramento Kings.
The awards honor athletes, teams and sports industry professionals who are using sports to make a difference in their communities. This year's awards will combine with The ESPYS, which will air on June 21.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!