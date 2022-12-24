 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wentz leads late touchdown drive, but Washington loses to 49ers

Commanders 49ers Football

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz speaks at a news conference after Saturday's game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif.

 JED JACOBSOHN, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Quarterback Carson Wentz made his first appearance since Week 6 on Saturday, leading Washington to a touchdown drive against the 49ers.

It was not enough as the Commanders lost to San Francisco 37-20.

Wentz was summoned to replace benched starter Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter and the Century High grade proceeded to lead a TD drive.

Wentz finished 12 of 16 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

"We're all competitors. I won't sugarcoat it, we all want to be out there," Wentz told reporters after the game. "If we lose that in this position we'll be out of it real quick. So it would mean a lot [to start] but that's out of our control. We'll both prepare and work our tails off and nothing will change because of the circumstances. Whatever happens, happens."

People are also reading…

Wentz had not played since Oct. 13 when he suffered a broken finger against the Chicago Bears. The injury required surgery. Wentz was active last week for the first time since the injury.

After the game, Washington head coach Ron Rivera did not announce a starter for next Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in Landover, Maryland, but Wentz is expected to get the start.

"It was an opportunity for us to see where Carson was and he did a nice job," Rivera told reporters after the game. "We're in a pretty good situation now."

The Commanders are 7-7-1 and still in contention for an NFC playoff spot. 

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

