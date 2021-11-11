Weikum's an anchor in the trenches for St. Mary's

Jack Weikum grew up watching St. Mary’s football.

He particularly remembered a couple of teams for one main reason — going back-to-back.

“The 2013 and 2014 teams are like legends for St. Mary’s football,” Weikum said. “To do that, to be remembered for doing something like that, would be awesome.”

St. Mary’s can win back-to-back state titles, but a big hurdle awaits today at the Fargodome. The Saints face Jamestown today at 2:30 in the Class 11A title game. The Blue Jays are the only team to beat the 9-1 Saints this season.

“It’s a great opportunity for us, but it’s going to be tough,” Weikum said. “We have to know our assignments. We have to get pressure on Jamestown’s quarterback, and give our quarterback protection to throw and block really well for Isaac (Felchle).”

Weikum will be at the center of both — rushing the passer and blocking. A three-year starter on the offensive line for the Saints, and a two-year starter on the D-line, Weikum and fellow three-year starter on the line Nick Windsor have helped the Saints outscore their opponents on the season 353-146 on the season.

Weikum is tied with fellow senior Sven Blomseth for the team lead in sacks with seven. Windsor and Preston Bartsch have five apiece.

Logging a game’s worth of snaps in the trenches is physically demanding. Weikum credits his time on the wrestling mat for achieving the discipline and conditioning needed for success.

“I joined wrestling my sophomore year really and it humbled me about what you need to do to be at your best physically,” Weikum said. “Learning how to get the conditioning right, training your lungs, I think has helped me be able to take a beating for hours on end in football.”

Weikum earned all-state honors as a junior, so the approach has clearly worked. He also credits his coaches for instilling fundamentals.

“Our coaches are very smart on teaching us the techniques and the basics of what it takes to be successful,” Weikum said. “The tradition of St. Mary’s football speaks for itself. We’re just trying to keep it going.”

Dan Smrekar, who has coached the Saints to eight state titles, approaches the championship game like any other, with a few exceptions.

“We don’t change a lot. I think keeping it as close to normal as you can benefits the kids,” Smrekar said.

The Saints did practice inside the golf bubble to get ready for playing indoors, although that also required sticking to the script.

“We can’t afford this thing for two hours,” Smrekar joked. “We’ll keep it a little shorter.”

Other than that, the message is pretty simple.

“Have fun and work hard,” Smrekar said. “And like the kids have said, don’t settle. Don’t just be happy to be there. St. Mary’s doesn’t settle.”

In the first game between the Saints and Blue Jays in week 3 of the season, turnovers were costly to St. Mary’s.

“We can’t turn the ball over like we did against them the first time and Jamestown has gotten very good at throwing the ball with their quarterback,” Smrekar said. “We’ve can’t give up big plays for touchdowns. We need to make them earn their points.

“Jamestown is a good, physical football team. We’re going to have to play really well to win and that’s the way it should be when you get to a state championship game.”

It’s the final game for Weikum, who plans to attend UND and study business next year.

“Not many teams are able repeat, I guess except for Century,” he joked. “We’ll have to play our best football to get it done.”

