Weah, UND roll past Idaho State

Ray Haas picked off Vander Waal on a third-and-long on the ensuing possession and UND scored quickly. Schuster hit Marcus Preston on a 19-yard pass to the Bengals 15 and Weah did the rest, scoring his second TD of the game to make it 24-7.

North Dakota turned the ball over deep in its own end late in the third quarter, but Evan Holm picked off a Vander Waal pass at the UND 5 and returned it 64 yards to the Idaho State 31. That led to a 26-yard Stage field goal and a 27-7 lead.

“Two game-changing plays – the interception set up the first score and then when we turned it over, we get it right back with the pick by Evan,” Schweigert said. “Our guys did a good job with that, we hung in there defensively. They’ve got good receivers. We let (Tanner Conner) get away there on the last score they had, disappointing, but he’s pretty good.”

Vander Waal connected with Conner on a 31-yard TD pass with 10:22 remaining, but Weah’s third touchdown of the day, a 1-yarder with 2:43 left, made it 35-21.

UND had lost three times to the Bengals since 2015, including a 55-20 setback in 2019.