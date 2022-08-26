Watford City deals uncertainty with life in the Bakken

In Watford City, families and their kids come and go. It’s the nature of being at ground zero of the Bakken oil boom.

Watford City football coach Justin Johnsrud knows full well the implications that lifestyle can have on a team. He lives it year after year.

“We had 16 kids in our junior class last year, and with transfers I think we’re at nine now,” Johnsrud said as the Wolves approached the start of the season. “That’s how it works over here in the northwest, with the oilfield, we have a few kids move out. A lot of times we don’t know who’s going to be there until the first day and sometimes after.”

The struggle manifested itself last season when the Wolves went 0-9 while struggling on both sides of the ball. The new season also got off to a rough start as the Wolves fell 33-0 to Grand Forks Red River last Friday.

Despite the tough start, there is reason to optimism.

“This year we’re a little bit ahead of the game,” Johnsrud said. “We have only five new kids in 10-12. We have a lot of guys returning with experience, although young. We’re gonna start three or four sophomores.”

In addition, some players who were groomed in specific positions last season are being forced to switch this year, like junior 5-foot-11, 190-pound fullback-turned-quarterback and linebacker Judd Johnsrud.

Judd Johnsrud played fullback as a sophomore with only brief stints at quarterback where he completed 6 of 10 passes for 47 yards and a touchdown. The player expected to step into the starting role this year left and Judd has been thrust back into the role. Had his dad knew the backup last season wasn’t going to be here this year, Judd would have got much more action at quarterback.

“That’s certainly something we have struggled with over the last six or seven years. We’ve had a lot of in and out,” Johnsrud said. “Five years ago, we had more than 20 new kids on the first day. It was almost like starting over to square one.”

Johnsrud said seven of his seniors will have played at least four years at Watford City. “That’s been a rarity.”

Perhaps the best is 5-11, 185-pound senior running back and linebacker Jason Hogue. A four-year starter, Hogue was an All-West Region and second-team all-state selection last season. His career started like many others when he was put in the lineup as a freshman. He led the team in tackles that year and the next two, including 48 solo stops last season. Offensively, Hogue ran for 213 yards and a TD and caught 33 passes for 360 yards and three TDs.

“He’s going to be leaned on heavily,” Johnsrud said.

Three key returning players will literally do most of the heavy lifting along the line of scrimmage. Senior John Blegen (6-2, 300), senior Nivon Hayes (5-11, 260) and junior Ethan Evanson (6-2, 280) provide the muscle. All are returning starters. Hayes is a three-year starter and a state heavyweight wrestling champion, who will play both ways. Blegen and Evanson will play on both sides of the ball, Johnsrud said, but not likely going two ways all the time.

Senior receiver and defensive back Carson Voll (5-9, 130), senior running back and linebacker Koen Helmuth (5-9, 150) and junior receiver and defensive back Levi Messer (6-1, 180) round out a steady group of returning starters.

Johnsrud is a 1994 graduate of Watford City. He started school in 1981, just as the previous oil boom was ending and had 80 classmates in first grade. Only 44 kids graduated with Johnsrud.

“We had the same number of kids out for football then as we do now because all of the kids lived there,” Johnsrud said. “It’s certainly been an adjustment. But we do have a lot of kids sticking around now and Watford City is their home, or the only home they have known.”