Quarterback Carson Wentz has been released by the Washington Commanders in a move that had been expected since the end of the season.

Wentz had two years remaining on his contract, but none of the money was guaranteed. The move saves Washington more than $26 million against next season's salary cap.

Wentz is now free to sign with any team.

In his lone season with Washington, Wentz threw for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games. He missed nearly half of the season with a thumb injury, which required surgery.

If Wentz, 30, were to sign with another team, it would be his fourth team in four seasons.

The Century High and North Dakota State product played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-2020. The Eagles traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. After one season in Indy, he was dealt to Washington for two third-round picks.

In seven seasons, Wentz has 151 touchdown passes and 61 interceptions. He also has 10 rushing TDs.