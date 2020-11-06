Versatile Jackson picks up new position quickly and excels for St. Mary's

The No. 1-ranked Saints average 39.3 points per game heading into today’s Class AA semifinal game against Kindred (6-1) at Smrekar Field. Curl (19 touchdowns) has done most of the scoring this season for the Saints, but there will be plenty for the Kindred defense to worry about today.

“We’re a running team, no question about, but we have good wide receivers. We just haven’t had to throw the ball much the last four or five weeks,” Smrekar said. “Those kids probably get tired of it, but they’re willing to block and they do a good job blocking on the outside.”

Brit Senftner leads the Saints with 230 yards receiving and three touchdown catches. Jackson Roerick also had three TD grabs. Jackson Uhler, St. Mary's senior quarterback, has 601 yards passing and nine TDs.

The ball will be in the air quite a big today, mostly from Kindred. The Vikings put the ball in the hands of 6-4 junior quarterback Maxwell McQuillan and he lets it rip. The Vikings average 29.5 points per game.

“They have a really good quarterback and quality receivers, who are tall, so this will be a different challenge for us on defense,” Smrekar said. “They like to throw the ball. We haven’t faced a passing team for a while, so that will be the challenge for us. Can we shut down their passing game?”