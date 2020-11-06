Versatile Jackson picks up new position quickly and excels for St. Mary's

Call Thomas Jackson a quick study.
St. Mary’s versatile senior has settled in at fullback for the No. 1-ranked Saints and he’s done so in just a few weeks. Capable of playing wide receiver and tailback on offense, plus cornerback and linebacker on defense, Jackson is up for anything.
“I just want to help the team wherever I can. Whatever the coaches think is best, that’s what I’ll do,” he said.
At 6-foot, 185 pounds, Jackson does not have the typical body shape of a fullback. More of a long, lean athlete -- he also plays basketball and baseball for the Saints -- his stance also is unique. Opposed to a traditional three-point fullback stance, Jackson lines up almost parallel to the ground like a silver bullet, then fires into the hole to block for St. Mary’s ace tailback Cullen Curl.
“It’s something I felt comfortable with leaning forward to come off fast and start going toward the hole,” Jackson said. “I like having this role. I’m still able to get some touches and make some key blocks.”
When Jackson gets the ball, big things tend to happen. He averages 10 yards per catch and 8.5 yards per carry to go with a pair of touchdowns.
“Thomas is a really good athlete and a versatile kid. Just a really good football player,” St. Mary’s head coach Dan Smrekar said. “We’ve moved him around quite a bit. You could probably put him almost anywhere and he’d do a good job.”
The No. 1-ranked Saints average 39.3 points per game heading into today’s Class AA semifinal game against Kindred (6-1) at Smrekar Field. Curl (19 touchdowns) has done most of the scoring this season for the Saints, but there will be plenty for the Kindred defense to worry about today.
“We’re a running team, no question about, but we have good wide receivers. We just haven’t had to throw the ball much the last four or five weeks,” Smrekar said. “Those kids probably get tired of it, but they’re willing to block and they do a good job blocking on the outside.”
Brit Senftner leads the Saints with 230 yards receiving and three touchdown catches. Jackson Roerick also had three TD grabs. Jackson Uhler, St. Mary's senior quarterback, has 601 yards passing and nine TDs.
The ball will be in the air quite a big today, mostly from Kindred. The Vikings put the ball in the hands of 6-4 junior quarterback Maxwell McQuillan and he lets it rip. The Vikings average 29.5 points per game.
“They have a really good quarterback and quality receivers, who are tall, so this will be a different challenge for us on defense,” Smrekar said. “They like to throw the ball. We haven’t faced a passing team for a while, so that will be the challenge for us. Can we shut down their passing game?”
Through nine games, the Saints have shut down everything.
In 36 quarters this season, St. Mary’s has allowed 34 points.
Jackson, part of a strong secondary with Curl, Nick Schumacher and Landon Gerving, is looking forward to the test.
“We haven’t seen a lot of pass-heavy teams, so I think it will be fun. They have a good quarterback and good receivers so we’ll have to play well,” Jackson said.
A competitive game would be just fine with Jackson and his fellow starters who have sat many second halves this season with games so frequently over at halftime. In the first halves of games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponents 265-8.
“We're excited to get to play a four-quarter game against a good team like Kindred,” Jackson said. “I think when you get to the semifinals of the playoffs, you expect to have to beat a good team. We’re looking forward to that kind of challenge.”
A win would send the Saints to the Fargodome for the Dakota Bowl on Friday.
“We put a lot of work in as a team to get ready for this season, so yeah, we definitely had high expectations for what we wanted to accomplish,” Jackson said. “At the same time, we know it’s not going to be easy to get there. We’re going to have to earn it.”
Their goal is clear, but nothing is being taken for granted.
“We talk about a couple of things all the time. We’re appreciative and blessed to be playing football,” Smrekar said. “We’re where we wanted to be back in August -- in the semifinals at home with a great chance to go to the Dakota Bowl. The kids are excited for this game. We’re not there yet, but we’re getting close to fulfilling all of our goals.”
