UND's football game Saturday canceled

North Dakota's Missouri Valley Football Conference game against Missouri State scheduled for Saturday at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks has been canceled.

It's the second straight game UND has not played due to COVID-19 protocols. UND has had multiple positive tests within the program head coach Bubba Schweigert said on Monday. UND has paused all football related activities.

UND has just one game remaining in the regular season, set for April 17, which is a makeup game from last Saturday's postponement against Youngstown State.

UND was scheduled to play Missouri State on Saturday, April 10, but Missouri State canceled its season earlier in March for COVID-19 related reasons.

UND will go nearly a month between games, if the April 17 game is played. The Fighting Hawks (4-1) last played March 20 against NDSU.

