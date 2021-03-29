UND's football game Saturday canceled, Bison's game Saturday still on

About 75 miles separate NDSU and UND. This week both FCS college football teams are dealing with the same issue -- COVID-19.

Neither team played last Saturday after positive coronavirus tests within each program forced a postponement for the Fighting Hawks and a cancellation for the Bison. The new week did not start out any better for UND, which had its game against Missouri State scheduled for Saturday (April 3) canceled for the same reason.

UND not only canceled its game against Missouri State, it also paused all team activities, including practice, due to multiple positive tests within the program, head coach Bubba Schweigert said on Monday. Schweigert also said UND will increase testing this week.

"We gotta do a good job testing so you know what you're dealing with," he said.

UND, off to 4-1 start, finds itself in a peculiar position. The Fighting Hawks could go a month between games. Their last game was March 20 against the Bison. Since then, they've had one game postponed (March 27), one canceled (April 3) and their April 10 game was lost when Illinois State opted out for the remainder of the spring FCS season earlier in March. That leaves the rescheduled game on April 17, at Youngstown State, as UND's last chance to play before the playoffs.