Under the bright lights: Century-Legacy game on ESPN2 was quite the production

A towering bank of lights, six television cameras, multiple satellite TV trucks, signage lining the field ... this was no ordinary high school football game.

It was a show, if only for one night, in Bismarck.

The Century vs. Legacy football game was shown across the country live on ESPN2, shining a light not only on high school football, but on the city and the state.

"We're used to having TV here but the production level ESPN brings to the field, it's a different world. They got a lot more to throw at it," said Jim Haussler, Facilities Manager of the Bowl. "It's just great for our kids. The opportunity to showcase our kids, this great facility and the city of Bismarck, it's just fantastic."

ESPN sub-contracts out a sizable portion of the project to a series of freelancers, but getting the broadcast on the air is truly a team effort.

Sean Quashnie, tech manager for Saturday night's game, said 30 people were on site to produce the game. They arrived in town on Thursday and got to work.

He said the 30-person crew is actually on the small side. Bigger productions will often have more than 50 crew members. Saturday night's game included six cameras mounted in different locations around the Bowl.