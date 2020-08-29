Under the bright lights: Century-Legacy game on ESPN2 was quite the production

A towering bank of lights, six television cameras, multiple satellite TV trucks, signage lining the field ... this was no ordinary high school football game.
It was a show, if only for one night, in Bismarck.
The Century vs. Legacy football game was shown across the country live on ESPN2, shining a light not only on high school football, but on the city and the state.
"We're used to having TV here but the production level ESPN brings to the field, it's a different world. They got a lot more to throw at it," said Jim Haussler, Facilities Manager of the Bowl. "It's just great for our kids. The opportunity to showcase our kids, this great facility and the city of Bismarck, it's just fantastic."
ESPN sub-contracts out a sizable portion of the project to a series of freelancers, but getting the broadcast on the air is truly a team effort.
Sean Quashnie, tech manager for Saturday night's game, said 30 people were on site to produce the game. They arrived in town on Thursday and got to work.
He said the 30-person crew is actually on the small side. Bigger productions will often have more than 50 crew members. Saturday night's game included six cameras mounted in different locations around the Bowl.
"It's quite a bit of setup with a lot of hands. Everybody has a very specific job," Quashnie said. "It's a formula, but football is football is football, whether it's little league, high school, college or pro. There are a few more cameras as you go up a level, but we're here to do the best broadcast we can."
Quashnie has seen a lot. He lives in Grand Rapids, Mich., and his primary job is working for the Big Ten Network doing college football games.
"When the Big Ten shut everything down, that kind of sent everyone scrambling," he said. "I was asked to come here as the tech manager and here we are in North Dakota. We're happy to be here."
Quashnie said most of the crew are freelancers, with the majority living in the eastern part of the country. Saturday night's broadcast crew of Jay Alter and Craig Haubert called the game from ESPN headquarters in Bristol, Conn.
Haupert is one of ESPN's lead high school football recruiting analysts. Century High senior lineman Andrew Leingang, headed to Kansas State next season to play football, was the main attraction for ESPN, which often tracks top recruits around the country when deciding which games will be aired.
"This is the field Carson Wentz played on, of course," Haussler said. "We certainly play a pretty good brand of high school football up here and I think it's great that these kids get the opportunity to showcase that across the country."
ESPN was broadcasting eight high school football games this weekend from the across the country. Among the most eye-catching examples of the network's presence was a large bank of extra lights that beamed onto the field.
"If this were just a football game, they would've used our lights," Haussler said. "But this is a show, and that's great."
Getting everything in order was more work than a typical game, but Haussler and his staff were happy to accommodate.
"The staff that's been here from ESPN has been great to work with," Haussler said. "The feedback I've gotten back from them is how cooperative and accommodating our coaches and our staff members have been. That's just kind of the Midwestern way ... bend over backwards to help people."
The Bowl has drawn high marks.
"It's a really nice facility," Quashnie said. "This definitely is a really nice place to watch a high school football game."
Any early concern of what was in store for the quality of broadcast was quickly erased, Haussler recalled in one of his early conversations with ESPN brass.
"They called me and we were talking and they asked, 'Do you have wooden lights?' 'No, I said. We're a little better than that,'" he said laughing. "They've been very impressed. It's going to be pretty neat.
"If it only happens once in my lifetime, I'm glad I was here to see it."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!