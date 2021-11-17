U-Mary's Kittner named NSIC Offensive Player of the Year

University of Mary wide receiver Danny Kittner has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Kittner shattered multiple team and conference records and approached all-time NCAA receiving records in catches (128 – third-most ever), yards, (1,723 – fifth-most ever) and catches-per game (11.6 -- sixth-most all-time). Kittner leads all current pass-catchers at the NCAA level in all three categories this season and is second behind teammate Luke Little (20) in receiving touchdowns.

“Danny’s a great kid and obviously a great football player,” head coach Craig Bagnell said. “I’m really excited to have another year with him.”

Kittner is the second U-Mary player to earn a major NSIC postseason award, joining linebacker Grant Singer in 2013.

The Marauders (4-7) had six players named to the All-NSIC team, most since 2013.

Joining Kittner on the first team were Little, quarterback Logan Nelson and cornerback Ty’Rese Gibson. Running back Dave Small and defensive tackle Su’e Taugavau were named to the second team.

“It’s a great achievement to earn those awards in a conference like ours where there are a lot of really good players. Just really proud of all those guys for how they played this year and how they were committed to the program,” Bagnell said. “They earned it based on how they played. They’re all very deserving.”

Kittner, Nelson, Gibson and Small will be returning next season. Little and Taugavau completed their careers.

Nelson broke all the single season passing records at U-Mary and set a new yardage mark for the Northern Sun. Nelson had 41 touchdowns, 3,732 yards and a 65 percent completion percentage, while throwing just six interceptions.

To go with his school record 20 TD catches, Little also had 82 catches and 1,282 yards. The Century High product finished with 155 catches, 2,403 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Gibson finished with two interceptions, five pass break-ups and 22 tackles in earning first-team defense honors.

Small ran for 794 yards on 160 carries and six touchdowns. He had four 100-yard games.

Taugavau, a two-year starter at nose guard for the Marauders, had 22 tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss and one pass break-up.

