Trinity tops Shiloh in top 5 showdown

Big plays kept Dickinson Trinity in it early on. Some big plays late helped the Titans escape Miller Field with a big road win.

In a battle of two ranked Class B 11-man Region 4 teams, No. 3-ranked Dickinson Trinity rallied in the fourth quarter to beat No. 5 Shiloh Christian 49-35 on Friday night.

“This one lived up to the hype,” Titans coach John Odermann said. “They have a great football team. Coach (Funnon) Barker had a great game plan dialed up for us on the defensive side of the ball. They really controlled our offense for a good three and a half quarters.

“Our special teams and defense kept us in the game. They’ve been two phases of the game that have been really great for us all year and they came through for us. It doesn’t look like it on the scoreboard but they came through big time for us tonight.”

In a game that went back and forth all night, Trinity held a slim one-point lead at the half thanks to three big plays.

Dickinson Trinity’s first TD came on a gadget play as running back Gage Glaser took a handoff, headed to the outside, pulled up and threw a 62-yard scoring strike to Jake Shobe.

Luke Shobe returned an interception 61 yards to paydirt for Trinity’s second score.

Shiloh Christian quarterback Joey Desir threw two 8-yard TD passes – one to Isaac Emmel and one to Darrick Even – and ran for a 2-yard score that put the Skyhawks up 20-14 with 4:04 left in first half.

On the ensuing kickoff, Jake Shobe found a crease and some daylight on the sidelines and ran it back 90 yards. The Titans led 21-20 at the intermission.

“Give all the credit to Trinity,” Barker said. “They made everything difficult on us today. They are as advertised. We gave up too many easy ones. You can’t let them score on defense twice and on special teams and expect to win a ball game.”

Each team scored in the third quarter – with Shiloh’s Carter Seifert scoring on a 54-yard interception return and Ty Dassinger carrying it in from 1 yard out for Trinity.

Trinity found some offensive rhythm in the second half.

“We knew we had to get something going in the running game … but this is one of those games you’re glad to have early in the season. And you’re glad to get away with a win in this one," Odermann said. "This is a gut check game. It was a close game until the last minute of the game when we were able to recover that fumble.

“Our kids, they did not give up. They didn’t hang their heads. They just played hard the entire game. That’s what we’ve been seeing all year and I hope for the rest of the year.”

Shiloh Christian took the lead early in the fourth quarter as Desir connected with Michael Fagerland on a 44-yard touchdown pass and Fagerland ran in the two-point conversion to take a 35-28 lead with 11:44 remaining.

The Skyhawks had the ball in Trinity territory with a chance to add to the lead before Desir was sacked on fourth-and-6 from the Titans 34.

“We had a chance there,” Barker said. “We got the ball back in good field position. If we put one on the board there, it might be enough but you have to give them credit.”

Trinity capped a 12-play, 71-yard drive with a 6-yard run by Jace Kovash, who spun away from an attempted tackle and into the end zone to tie it up at 35-35 with 5:31 left.

Both defenses played well at times despite the offensive fireworks. Each team scored on a pick-6, Shiloh forced five Titans turnovers and Trinity had four takeaways of its own.

“It was really a tale of mistakes on both ends,” Barker said. “They made some mistakes and gave us some easy ones and vice versa. At the end of the day, they made more plays than we did and that’s why they won.”

Shiloh had the ball in Trinity territory at the 43 before Desir was sacked and the ball popped loose. Trinity recovered at midfield with 1:27 remaining in a tie game. Two plays later, Kovash connected with Jake Shobe, who broke a tackle and sprinted 49 yards for the go-ahead TD with 1:09 remaining.

Two plays -- and 19 seconds later -- Desir was under heavy pressure looking for a receiver down field and was sacked. The ball popped loose and several players had a chance to recover it before Trinity linebacker Cole Kadrmas grabbed it and stepped into the end zone for an insurance TD with 42 seconds to go.

Shiloh Christian piled up 388 yards total offense. Michael Fagerland ran for 92 yards and caught five passes for 106 yards. Desir completed 16 of 31 passes for 228 yards and rushed for 71 yards.

Trinity rushed 23 times for 63 yards but Kovash completed 13 of 28 passes for 201 yards. Jake Shoe had five catches for 147 yards.

“When you look at our team and this game tonight, it’s really about execution,” Barker said. “We made a lot of mistakes, a lot of mental mistakes. When you make a lot of little mistakes, they add up as the game goes. We have to clean some things up.”

Shiloh Christian (3-1, 1-1 Region 4) will host Bowman County on Friday, Sept. 16. Trinity (4-0, 2-0 Region 4) hosts Heart River next week.