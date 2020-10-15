Top-ranked Saints roll to another big win

Top-ranked St. Mary’s lived up to its rank in Class AA football with a 46-6 rout of undermanned Hazen Thursday at blustery Smrekar Field in Bismarck.

The unbeaten Saints scored on six of their seven first-half possessions and fumbled the ball away on the one time they didn’t get into the end zone.

The Saints piled up 410 rushing yards and came within 50 seconds of notching another shutout. They have outscored seven opponents 275-27 this season.

Hazen, dressing just 21 players with 24 missing due to injuries and COVID, gave up more than 300 yards in the first half, with 294 of that on the ground.

“They’re in a tough situation and our kids came ready to play,” St. Mary’s coach Dan Smrekar said. “We came out of the gates ready to play and that made a difference.”

The second half was played with a running clock, but that didn’t stop the Saints from having six ball-carriers with at least 43 yards on the ground.

“The good thing is a lot of kids got a lot of snaps and a lot of kids got to play and that’s always a good thing,” Smrekar said.