Top-ranked Saints blank defending state champion Hillsboro-CV

After two losses last season to the Burros on sloppy, wet fields in Hillsboro, the Saints wanted a shot at them on a good field, in good conditions. They got that on Friday.

It’s hard to say the regular-season game made amends for last year’s two losses to the Burros, the second in the state semifinals. But Curl was happy.

“It felt great,” Curl said. “Obviously it felt good to beat them. They’re a great team. It was fun to get redemption.”

Defense was the name of the game from the outset. The Burros went three-and-out on their first possession and St. Mary’s followed with the first of its five first-half fumbles, giving the ball back.

But HCV did nothing with the ball. It managed just 14 total yards and one first down in the first half; three for the game.

St. Mary’s ran for 107 yards in the first two quarters. Curl had 89.

St. Mary’s had the best scoring chances, but Nick Schumacher missed a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter and the half ended when Jace Leshuk broke up a Schumacher pass in the end zone as time ran out in the half.