Top of the Curl athletic totem pole? Cullen says it's probably not him

Cullen Curl doesn't come in third very often.
But when it comes to the Curl family of athletes, he just might.
The St. Mary's standout senior running back is the third of four siblings by age, but his accomplishments rank right up there with his older brother (Byrne) and sister (Britta).
As for who is the best athlete in the house? It's a tough call.
"Well, I'd love to say myself, but I'd probably say Britta or Brenna," Cullen said. "Brenna's young, but she's showing a lot of potential."
Byrne had a successful track career at NDSU. Britta continues to excel at the highest level of hockey with the No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Badgers and the U.S. women's national team.
Cullen, a three-sport standout in football, hockey and track, plans to sign a letter of intent soon to compete in track in college. He placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at the state meet as a sophomore.
Needless to say, sports are a big deal in the Curl household.
"Sports have been a huge part of our lives since we were little," Cullen said. "Everything's a competition whether we're playing football in the backyard or a card game, it doesn't matter. We're super competitive about everything."
It translates onto the football field where Curl is involved in all three phases for the 10-0 Saints. He's scored 22 touchdowns heading into Friday's Class AA state championship against Beulah at the Fargodome. Curl has 1,046 yards rushing, 19 tackles defensively and he also returns kicks, when the Saints give up points, which is rare. St. Mary's has scored 374 points this season and allowed 46.
Dan Smrekar, St. Mary's head coach, said Curl's success is no accident.
"Cullen's just a great kid and very good football player," Smrekar said. "I think his best attribute is how hard and how well he practices.
"Football, hockey, track, he's just a terrific athlete. His favorite is probably whatever one he's playing at the time."
For Curl and his fellow seniors, it has not been a case of instant success. In fact, far from it.
"Us seniors have been playing together since the seventh grade. We weren't the most talented middle school team. We took some lumps," he said of playing against other Bismarck Middle School teams like Horizon and Wachter. "We knew if we wanted to be good, we'd have to work hard in the offseason. It's not like we started on top and stayed there all the way through. We had to work for it."
The Saints' seniors, which include starters Reece Barnhardt (LB), Zach Haas (OL/DL), Thomas Jackson (FB/CB), Matt Nathe (LB), Sawyer Rapp (OL), Jackson Roerick (WR), Chase Russell (OL/DL), Matt Scheer (LB) and Jackson Uhler (QB/DB), are one win from finishing on top.
"I think first of all we have a lot of really good athletes who happen to be very good football players," Smrekar said. "But beyond that, it's just a really good group of kids. They're highly competitive, no question about that. They're going to go on and do well at whatever they choose to do."
While soaking up state championship week is part of the experience, Curl said the end result is what matters most.
"We try not to think too much about the outside stuff. Our main focus is preparing for Beulah and being ready to play on Friday," Curl said. "This is a great opportunity. We want to make the most of it."
Before Saturday's nail-biting 20-15 semifinal win over Kindred, the Saints' closest game had been against Beulah (21-13) on Oct. 2. The Miners (8-2) earned their trip to the Dakota Bowl by defeating defending state champion Hillsboro-Central Valley 21-6 on Saturday.
"They are playing very well. I think what stands out the most is they're very athletic, they're very physical and they're very good at what they do," Smrekar said of Beulah. "You don't see the offense they run very often and they use that to their advantage. They're very good at it."
Saturday's harrowing win over Kindred served as a reminder for the Saints that not all games end in routs.
"The Kindred game was very good for us. We understand how quickly it go the other way," Smrekar said. "Practice this week has been good. The kids are excited. It's great to get this far, but we've talked about not wanting to look back on a wasted opportunity. It's a big challenge. Beulah is a great team. When we started back on August 8th this is where we wanted to be."
For Curl and his teammates it's been business as usual.
"I think for us what's stood out this season is the team chemistry we have and how we've practiced. All season our practices have had a lot of intensity," Curl said. "We're sticking with that this week so on Friday we're ready to roll."
FollowTribune sports editor Dave Selvig on Twitter: @dave_selvig
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!