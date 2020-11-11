Top of the Curl athletic totem pole? Cullen says it's probably not him

"I think first of all we have a lot of really good athletes who happen to be very good football players," Smrekar said. "But beyond that, it's just a really good group of kids. They're highly competitive, no question about that. They're going to go on and do well at whatever they choose to do."

While soaking up state championship week is part of the experience, Curl said the end result is what matters most.

"We try not to think too much about the outside stuff. Our main focus is preparing for Beulah and being ready to play on Friday," Curl said. "This is a great opportunity. We want to make the most of it."

Before Saturday's nail-biting 20-15 semifinal win over Kindred, the Saints' closest game had been against Beulah (21-13) on Oct. 2. The Miners (8-2) earned their trip to the Dakota Bowl by defeating defending state champion Hillsboro-Central Valley 21-6 on Saturday.

"They are playing very well. I think what stands out the most is they're very athletic, they're very physical and they're very good at what they do," Smrekar said of Beulah. "You don't see the offense they run very often and they use that to their advantage. They're very good at it."

Saturday's harrowing win over Kindred served as a reminder for the Saints that not all games end in routs.