Three Shiloh Christian players earn all-state honors

Josh Kolling, Braiden Kuehn and Stephan Packineau from the Shiloh Christian football team have earned Class A all-state second team honors.

The three seniors led the Skyhawks to a 7-3 record and the quarterfinal round of the Class A playoffs.

Kolling, Kuehn and Packineau both were two-way standouts for the Skyhawks.

Kolling played quarterback and linebacker. Offensively, Kolling threw for 1,222 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 175-pounder also ran for 181 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Kolling amassed a team-high 65 tackles, plus four interceptions.

Kuehn accounted for 14 touchdowns for the Skyhawks -- nine rushing, four receiving and one kickoff return. In all, Kuehn totaled 1,108 yards from scrimmage, plus another 201 on kick returns. Defensively, Kuehn had a team-high five interceptions from his linebacker position. The 5-11, 160-pounder ranked second on the roster with 58 tackles for head coach Funnon Barker.