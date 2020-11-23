 Skip to main content
Three Shiloh Christian players earn all-state honors

Josh Kolling, Braiden Kuehn and Stephan Packineau from the Shiloh Christian football team have earned Class A all-state second team honors.

The three seniors led the Skyhawks to a 7-3 record and the quarterfinal round of the Class A playoffs.

Kolling, Kuehn and Packineau both were two-way standouts for the Skyhawks.

Kolling played quarterback and linebacker. Offensively, Kolling threw for 1,222 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 175-pounder also ran for 181 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Kolling amassed a team-high 65 tackles, plus four interceptions.

Kuehn accounted for 14 touchdowns for the Skyhawks -- nine rushing, four receiving and one kickoff return. In all, Kuehn totaled 1,108 yards from scrimmage, plus another 201 on kick returns. Defensively, Kuehn had a team-high five interceptions from his linebacker position. The 5-11, 160-pounder ranked second on the roster with 58 tackles for head coach Funnon Barker.

Packineau protected Kolling's blind side from his left tackle spot. The 6-5, 295-pounder also helped pave the way for the Skyhawks' ground game which finished with 1,706 yards rushing and 26 TDs in only nine games -- one of Shiloh's 10 games was a forfeit victory. Defensively, Packineau produced a team-best eight tackles-for-loss among his 36 tackles.

Bowman County had two players named first team all-state and one named second team.

Senior wide receiver Caleb Duffield was named to the first-team offense. Clay Heimer, a junior, was named to the first-team defense as a safety. Senior Brady Senn, a linebacker/tight end, was named to the second team. The Bulldogs finished the season with a record of 5-3.

Logan Becker, a 6-2, 280-pound lineman for New Salem, was named to the first-team offense. Becker helped the Holsteins to a 5-3 record.

Killdeer, which went 7-3 and advanced to the Class A playoffs, had two players picked.

Linebacker Zack Anderson was named to the first-team defense in his final season. Anderson also was the Cowboys' quarterback. Trey Hanson, a junior lineman, was named to the second team. 

Class AA state champion Langdon-Edmore-Munich had five players named to the all-state team, including Senior Player of the Year Simon Romfo.

